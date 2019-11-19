It was announced on Monday that the State Controlling Board approved the release of $63,525 to help Pike County cover the cost of capital cases related to the 2016 murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.
“The financial impact a major case like this can have on a small county is significant,” said Pike County’s State Representative Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro), who is a member of the State Controlling Board. “I appreciate the support of my colleagues on the State Controlling Board for Pike County as our local officials continue their work on this case.”
According to Wilkin’s office, the state budget approved by lawmakers this summer included $1 million to help Pike County with expenses associated with the case.
Pike County is currently facing massive expenses related to the prosecution and defense for four capital cases.
Earlier this year, Wilkin and State Representative John Rodgers (D-Mentor-on-the-Lake) proposed House Bill 85, which, if passed, would create a process for counties like Pike to seek financial assistance from the state regarding extraordinary capital cases.
When unveiling the bill in February, Wilkin said that the estimated costs for these trials is $4 million.
“The legislation proposes that to be considered an eligible capital case, the case must include either multiple victims or defendants, with the estimated cost of a trial exceeding five percent of the county’s budget for the year in which the case is prosecuted,” a press release from the House Majority Communications Department in February stated. “In addition, there is a $4 million appropriation from the General Revenue Fund to the Controlling Board’s Emergency Purposes Fund to assist Pike County with the anticipated expenses related to the ongoing Pike County trial proceedings.”
The legislation was approved by the House in April by a vote of 93-2. It is pending in the Ohio Senate.
On Feb. 7, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost presented the county a one-time expenditure of $100,000, assistance provided by a specific legislative appropriation in December to help with the costs of the capital cases. At that time he stated that the money he brought with him was only a down payment.
Wilkin represents the 91st Ohio House District, serving residents of Clinton, Highland, and Pike counties, as well as residents in a portion of Ross County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.