Naomi Kertesz, MD, demonstrates how to use an AED at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Kertesz works to ensure as many people as possible know the simple steps to using an AED that can save a life after sudden cardiac arrest.
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – If a child suddenly fell unconscious, would you know what to do to save that child’s life? It’s a frightening reality that often strikes without warning, and unfortunately, more than 2,000 children die of sudden cardiac arrest each year in the United States. Automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, are an effective tool to diagnose and treat abnormal heart rhythms following sudden cardiac arrest, but they’re only helpful when someone uses them. Experts at Nationwide Children’s Hospital are working with as many schools as possible to address fears and hesitations and ensure teachers, staff and students are prepared to step in and use an AED when needed.
“If you don’t know where the AED is and you’re not comfortable using it, it will never get used, but quick action by the nearest bystanders is absolutely critical after sudden cardiac arrest,” said Naomi Kertesz, director of Electrophysiology and Pacing Service at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “You have two to five minutes from the time the child collapses to the time the AED delivers a shock in order to save their life and prevent damage to the brain and other organs from lack of blood flow.”
Using an AED is simpler than many people think. As soon as it is turned on, the machine gives the user voice prompts that walk the user through exactly what to do. They are also equipped with pictures that show what to do when, and where pads should be placed to ensure effective shock delivery if shocks are necessary.
“You don’t need any prior knowledge to use an AED. All you have to do is get it off the wall and turn it on,” Kertesz said. “Many worry that they will do more harm by using the AED, but it’s important to understand that you cannot hurt someone with this machine. It automatically assesses heart rhythm and will only deliver a shock if it is needed.”
Using an AED increases a child’s chance of survival from 48% to 89%, and completing a 15–minute AED training session or drill each year can be the difference between tragedy and a child’s bright future.
“In the state of Ohio, schools run a fire drill once a month,” Kertesz said. “The last time a child died in a school fire in the United States was in the 1950s. The last time a child suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in the state of Ohio was in the last few months.”
Dr. Kertesz serves as a medical director of Project Adam Ohio (Columbus affiliate), a national organization that assists schools and communities to establish a plan to respond to sudden cardiac arrest. Parents and school personnel can access free resources to ensure their school is heart safe certified and that everyone there is comfortable using an AED when needed.
