aed

Naomi Kertesz, MD, demonstrates how to use an AED at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Kertesz works to ensure as many people as possible know the simple steps to using an AED that can save a life after sudden cardiac arrest.

 Photo submitted by Nationwide Children’s Hospital

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – If a child suddenly fell unconscious, would you know what to do to save that child’s life? It’s a frightening reality that often strikes without warning, and unfortunately, more than 2,000 children die of sudden cardiac arrest each year in the United States. Automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, are an effective tool to diagnose and treat abnormal heart rhythms following sudden cardiac arrest, but they’re only helpful when someone uses them. Experts at Nationwide Children’s Hospital are working with as many schools as possible to address fears and hesitations and ensure teachers, staff and students are prepared to step in and use an AED when needed.

“If you don’t know where the AED is and you’re not comfortable using it, it will never get used, but quick action by the nearest bystanders is absolutely critical after sudden cardiac arrest,” said Naomi Kertesz, director of Electrophysiology and Pacing Service at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “You have two to five minutes from the time the child collapses to the time the AED delivers a shock in order to save their life and prevent damage to the brain and other organs from lack of blood flow.”


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments