On Saturday evening, the Waverly Police Department received reports of people being followed in and around both Wal-Mart and Kroger.

In a Facebook post, the Waverly Police Department said that it is conducting extra patrols. Chief Zach Dixon encourages the public to report any suspicious behavior, if you feel a subject is following ￼you, so officers can immediately follow up on the incident. ￼Contact the Waverly Police Department at (740) 947-2179.

In our previous print edition, the News Watchman reported that the Waverly Police were asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who allegedly followed a runner on June 29.

Video of the suspect is available on the Waverly Police Department Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Queen at 740-947-2179 or email at aqueen@waverlypd.net

The Waverly Police Department also shared the following safety precautions on their Facebook page:

Safety Precautions for Runners, Walkers, and Bicyclists

• Stay alert at all times.

• Run, walk, or bike with a partner or dog if you can.

• Don’t wear headsets. If you wear them you can’t hear an approaching car or attacker.

• Vary your routine. That way, a potential attacker won’t get to know your routine.

• Avoid unpopulated areas. Especially poorly-lit areas at night.

• Run against traffic so you can observe approaching vehicles.

• Trust your intuition about a person or area.

• If you think you’re being followed, change direction and head for open stores or lighted house.

