The Waverly Village Council met in regular session Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The meeting was called to order by Council President, Tom Patterson, and roll call was taken with the following elected officials and council members in attendance: Mayor Greg Kempton; Councilwomen Mary Ellen Cormany, Joyce Thompson and Christina Sheridan; Councilmen Forest Blakeman, Steve Fisher and Tom Hlasten; Auditor Debra Whaley.
The minutes of Tuesday, Jan. 5 meeting were approved on a motion by Councilman Blakeman and seconded by Councilwoman Cormany.
The December 2020 Financial Report submitted by Terra Thornsberry, Chief Deputy Auditor, was approved on a motion by Councilwoman Thompson and seconded by Councilman Fisher.
The December 2020 Tax Report submitted by Karen Downs, Tax Administrator, was approved on a motion by Councilwoman Cormany and seconded by Councilman Hlasten.
In the Mayor’s Report, Mayor Kempton shared with Council that the open Safety Director position had received a few applicants. The Safety Director’s most scrutiny goes on unsafe buildings in the village and signs off on nuisance issues. Responsibilities include contacting owners of unsafe properties, repeat offenders, fines, and fees.
Brad Jones, Nuisance Officer, was an applicant for the position. Jones has served as the Nuisance Officer for some time now. He has availability to attend court proceedings and keep up with paperwork on safety issues.
Mayor Kempton stated that he would like to appoint Brad Jones as the Safety Director with Council approval. Councilman Blakeman asked who will fill the Nuisance Officer position. Mayor responded Mr. Jones will maintain both part-time positions and streamline the issues both positions cover.
Councilwoman Thompson made a motion, seconded by Councilwoman Cormany to appoint Brad Jones as Safety Director at a pay rate of $291.19 per month effective Feb. 1, 2021. The motion passed unanimously.
Mayor Kempton had a meeting with the Auditor and staff to review department budgets. The Sewer Department fund is uncommonly low. The fund did not have the usual carryover funds from the 2020 budget. The carryover funds are historically around $200,000. The outstanding Pike County Sewer District bill of $1.4 million that includes $150,000 in late fees is the contributing factor for the decreased carryover and low fund balance. The payment in full of this outstanding bill would correct the Sewer Department budget issues.
The EPA mediated and made recommendations on settling the bill due to issues with defective equipment at the Howard Road lift station in November 2019. The bill through October 2019 was adjusted to $545,183. The Pike County Sewer District made a onetime good faith payment in November 2019 for $150,000. No other payments have been submitted. Mayor Kempton stated the meeting minutes from the first meeting in December 2019 will need to be reviewed to confirm all agreed adjustments were applied the account. Council Clerk Anderson reviewed the Dec. 3, 2019 meeting minutes and the agreed settlement amount is $412,343.49. A copy of the minutes was emailed to Mayor Kempton for review and he will share the findings with the Pike County Sewer District and the County Commissioners.
The Finance Committee Report included the following information: General Fund $637,917.21; Bills $10,354.34; General Fund Balance $627,562.87; less 2% Capital Improvements $194,052.90; General Fund Balance $433,509.97.
Councilwoman Thompson shared the annual election of board members for the Volunteer Firefighters’ Dependents Fund and the current value of the fund. The new board members are Chairperson, Forrest Blakeman, and members Steve Fisher, Aaron Saunders, Carl Looney, and Terra Thornsberry. The current valuation (property value) of the fund per the County Auditor is $86,885,830.
Councilwoman Cormany made a motion, seconded by Councilwoman Thompson to approve the 2021 Board Members for the Volunteer Firefighters’ Dependents Fund. It passed unanimously.
The police department had a request to hire a part-time dispatcher and an employee promotion.
Councilwoman Cormany made a motion, seconded by Councilman Hlasten to hire Lisa Kinnard as a part-time dispatcher for the Police Department at a pay rate of $11.27 per hour effective Jan. 20, 2021. It passed unanimously.
Councilwoman Thompson made a motion, seconded by Councilman Fisher, to Alexander Hopkins from Patrol Officer with the Police Department to Patrol Sargent at a pay rate of $18.76 per hour, effective Jan. 16, 2021. It passed unanimously.
The next council meeting was set for Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. The Planning Commission meeting is set for Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 9 a.m.
