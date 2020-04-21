A Lucasville man lost his life on Saturday as a result of an ATV crash in Scioto County.
According to the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Zachary M. Bender, 31, received fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.
The Patrol reported that at 7:51 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, they received a call of a single ATV crash on Rarden Bear Creek Road near McCal Road.
According to the Patrol, Bender was driving the ATV on Rarden Bear Creek Road, and while traveling west, he drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, went airborne, and was ejected from the ATV.
A passenger, Patrick D. Cotton, 28, of Minford, was also ejected and received serious injuries, according to the Patrol. He was flown from the scene by MedFlight to St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia, the Patrol reported.
Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Scioto Squad 2 and Morgan Township Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation.
