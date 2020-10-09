A Pike County man was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and charged in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile.
According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, Corp. R. Cottrill arrested David E. Smith, 32, of Fish and Game Road, and charged him with Felony-1 Rape, Felony-5 Illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material, Felony-4 Gross Sexual Imposition, Felony-4 Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, and Felony-2 Endangering Children.
According to the sheriff, Smith stood before Judge Paul Price on Friday morning and received a bond of $140,000 with a 10% provision.
According to Nelson, the investigation into Smith began when Cpl. Cottrill was called to a location in reference to a sexual assault of a juvenile. Nelson stated that Cpl. Cottrill made contact with the juvenile victim who advised that Smith has been sexually assaulting her since she was 14 years of age.
According to Nelson, the victim is now safe through the help of Pike County Children Services.
"During a forensic interview conducted at the Child Protection Center, the victim provided essential details that have been crucial in the investigation which has ultimately led to the arrest and felony charges against Smith," the sheriff stated. "The investigation is ongoing and Cpl. R Cottrill will present the case to the next term of the Pike County Grand Jury Oct. 16."
