George Wagner IV, 30, is led into Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio, Monday September 12, 2022. He is charged with 22 counts, eight of them are aggravated murder, in connection with the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family on April 21-22, 2016 in Pike County. Today was opening statements. Underneath his vest, he’s wearing a stun vest.
As the third week of testimony wraps up in the murder trial of George Wagner IV a much anticipated witness took the stand Tuesday and Wednesday.
Suzanne Elliott, a shoe expert, took the stand Tuesday morning, before the jury was sent home at lunchtime due to a juror having a “personal matter” that had to be dealt with.
On Wednesday, Elliott resumed her testimony.
In her opening statement, for the prosecution, special prosecutor Angela Canepa said that the state would show evidence that Angela Wagner purchased shoes that would match prints later discovered at the crime scenes. Receipts were found during a search of the Wagner property, before the Wagners were indicted, that confirmed Angela Wagner did in fact purchase the shoes at the Waverly Wal-Mart weeks before the murders. Angela Wagner did tell investigators that she had bought the shoes, but her sons did not like the shoes so she had thrown them out. According to the state, Jake Wagner will testify that the shoes were burned after the killings.
Elliot testified that she found shoe prints in the blood at Chris Rhoden Sr.’s residence and bloody footprints outside the residence. Bloody shoe prints were also found at Dana Rhioden's residence. Elliott went on to say she went to several shoe stores to try to match tht print and found the shoe at the local Wal-Mart. The shoe was made by the brand Athletic Works and was determined to be one 10.5 size shoe print and one size 11 shoe print.
In a climatic instance, Elliott testified that Dana’ Rhoden’s father, Leonard Manley who passed away last year had the same type of shoes that were purchased, by Angela Wagner, but in size 10, which did not match the bloody shoe print left at the scene. Elliott called the fact that Manley had the same shoe as a coincidence.
On cross-examination, defense attorney Richard Nash asked Elliott, “Could you prove that Billy Wagner was wearing the shoes?"
“I cannot say that,” Elliott replied.
On redirect, Elliott was questioned if she could say that George Wagner was wearing the shoes. “No,” Elliott replied.
In fact, Elliott could not definitely testify if any member of the Wagner family had worn the shoes that left the prints at the crime scenes.
Next to testify Wednesday was Julia Eveslage, a phone records investigator with BCI Eveslage testified to the phone calls and texts the Rhoden family members had made leading up to the killings. None of the Rhoden’s phones were ever located, except that of Frankie Rhoden, so no actual conversations were available to Eveslage but the times of the activity were.
Frankie Rhoden’s last activity was around 10:30 the night of April 21, 2016, His fiance Hannah Gilley’s last activity was said to be 1 a.m. April 22, 2016, and the last family to activity on their phone was Dana Rhoden at 3:30 a.m.
The last person was to testify BCI agent Ryan Scheiderer. Scheiderer was adamant that whoever killed the Rhoden family members had to know them.
“How did three people, in three different rooms, get shot and killed in their sleep and nobody got up to defend themselves? How does that occur?” Scheiderer asked. “We thought there was .22 used because of the shell casing, under the crib, in Hanna’s room. So at that time we have to speculate, maybe there was a suppressor that was used on the end of the fieram. But it seems to me the people who did this knew the scenes and knew the people.”
Scheiderer said that he thought the fact there was no DNA found at the crime scenes indicated the murders were well-planned and also the fact that the killers knew the location of Dana Rhoden’s residence, a place she had just recently moved to.
Scheiderer also testified about the marijuana grow operation not being the motive for the murders for the simple fact that none of the marijuana was taken.
Court was canceled for Thursday due to an illness of one of the jurors.
