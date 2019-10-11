A fire on Friday morning at the Waverly Dairy Queen resulted in significant damage to the building, but thankfully no injuries have been reported.
Waverly Fire Chief Randy Armbruster said that the Waverly Fire Department was called in to battle the fire at 4:29 a.m. The Waverly Fire Department had mutual aid from Pebble Township and Ross County’s Huntington Township.
“We had a fire in the rear of the building that spread into the roof, and about five hours later we had it contained. It just was really stubborn,” Armbruster said of the fire.
According to Armbruster, the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. This is routine when there is a significant dollar loss and a business involved, he indicated, and does not mean that the cause is thought to be suspicious.
Armbruster indicated that the building received significant damage and is “probably a total loss.” The damage was mainly in the rear of the building, he said, and the front part of the building, which was the original store prior to additions being made, is still intact but has some water and smoke damage.
State Route 104 was closed for a time Friday morning because the hydrant was on the other side of 104 from Dairy Queen, Armbruster said.
Pike EMS, the Waverly Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
