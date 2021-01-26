Multiple severe vehicular accidents occured over the weekend in the area, as reported by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The first occurred on Saturday, January 23, at approximately 2:45 p.m. in Stockdale. The official release from the Portsmouth post of the state highway patrol reads as follows, “Stockdale, Ohio – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred around 2:45p.m. on January 23, 2021. A 7 year old was struck by a vehicle while crossing State Route 335 near Sunset Lane in Stockdale, Ohio. The child was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus with non-life threatening injuries. The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Pike County Sheriff Office, Pike County EMS, Medflight, and Stockdale VFD. The crash remains under investigation by troopers at the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.”
The next incident occurred almost exactly an hour later in Benton Township. Unfortunately, this incident involved a fatality. Here is the official release from the Portsmouth post of the state highway patrol, “Bainbridge, Ohio – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 03:45pm on January 23, 2021. The crash happened on Pike Lake Rd just west of Morgan’s Fork Rd, in Benton Township. William Scott, age 35, of Piketon was driving a green Ford Ranger westbound on Pike Lake Rd when the vehicle traveled left of center striking a black Chrysler Pacifica traveling eastbound, driven by Mykaila Lowman, age 23, of Waverly. Mr. Scott was transported to Ohio State University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Mykaila Lowman was pronounced deceased by the Pike County Coroner at the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Pike County Sheriff Office, Pike County Coroner Office, Pebble Twp. VFD, Huntington Twp. VFD and Portsmouth Ambulance. The crash remains under investigation by troopers at the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Impairment is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.”
The third and final incident occurred during the late afternoon on Sunday in Jackson. The following is an official incident report from the Jackson post of the state highway patrol. “Jackson – The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one vehicle injury crash which occurred on State Route 32 near milepost 8 in Jackson County at 4:40PM. A 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by, 27 year James Schoolcraft, from Wheelersburg Ohio was traveling eastbound on State Route 32 near milepost 8. A female also from Wheelersburg Ohio, 22 year old Nancy Erwin was also inside of the vehicle. The 2001 Jeep lost control, the driver over-corrected the vehicle and drove off of the left side of the roadway. After driving off the left side of the roadway the vehicle struck the median, overturned and came to final rest on its left side in the westbound lanes of State Route 32. James Schoolcraft had to be extricated from the vehicle by mechanical means by the Jackson Fire Department. He was transported from the scene by Jackson County EMS to Holzer Hospital with serious injuries. James Schoolcraft was then transported from Holzer to Grant Hospital by EMS. The passenger Nancy Erwin was transported from the scene by Jackson County EMS to Holzer Hospital. The westbound lanes of State Route 32 were shut down for one hour and ten minutes during the incident. The Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by Jackson County EMS, Jackson County Fire Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.