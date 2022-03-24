WAVERLY— Earlier this month, the Waverly Police Department made a series of arrests after a catalytic converter theft from a work truck.
According to a press release from WPD, Sgt. Hopkins arrived at the Waverly Rent-2-Own in the morning hours of Wednesday, March 9 after an employee had said the theft had occurred that prior evening.
Later that day, Hopkins responded to Lloyd's Pizzeria regarding to theft of copper from an AC unit. After reviewing surveillance, two male suspects were observed. The first suspect was identified by the sergeant, through previous contact, as Bobby Wisecup. The other male was unidentified at that time.
Hopkins went to Wisecup's last known residence at the Waverly Trailer Park. Once there, three males were identified: Tackett, Rider, and Jon Lucas.
Dispatch advised that Jon Lucas had a Failure to Appear Warrant through WPD and was taken into custody for the said warrant.
Permission was given by the home owner to search the residence for Wisecup, where he was located in the bedroom lying under covers on the bed. Wisecup was detained and secured in the back of the patrol vehicle with Lucas.
Chief John Winfield and Hopkins then located several saws and a large pile of cut copper in the bedroom. These were wrapped in a coat matching the coat worn by the male subject, believed to be Wisecup, in the surveillance photos.
Two catalytic converters were also located underneath a jacket resembling the jacket worn by the unidentified male in the surveillance photos. Both subjects and all items found were transported to the Waverly Police Department.
Wisecup and Lucas admitted to the theft of the copper pipe from Lloyd's AC unit and the catalytic converts from the truck belonging to Rent-2-Own. Both subjects were charged with F5 Theft, F5 Vandalism, and F5 Criminal Tools.
Both were seen in Pike County Court on Friday, March 11 and have been scheduled to go before Grand Jury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.