January 3 in every odd year is the real start of the new year in the political world. It is when a new Congress begins.

A new Congress with all of the hopes from the previous election, new members and old celebrating with open houses for their new offices, new staff bustling around trying to find the bathrooms. Friends, supporters and families all on Capitol Hill celebrating the beginning of a new life as new Members are sworn into a very exclusive club.


