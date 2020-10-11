Waverly resident Richard Burdett has taken his love of pumpkins to a new level, or more specifically a much larger size.
After growing a 191-pound pumpkin in 2019, Burdett wanted to go bigger in 2020. So he talked with other growers, sent his soil off to a lab to be tested, and then followed by growing a whopper — a 1,166-pound Atlantic Giant pumpkin in his Waverly Estates backyard.
It is just a hobby Burdett says, but his hobby is growing.
“I’ve always grown tomatoes and beans, and some corn here and there,” said Burdett. “But I’ve always had a love for pumpkins. I decided I was going to give it a try. I bought seeds the year before last (in 2018), but I never grew any. Last year (in 2019) I had them, but I had a regular garden first. After I took the beans out, I started the pumpkin late.”
His whole backyard is devoted to being a garden. In that yard this past season, Burdett also grew pumpkins that weighed 350, 400 and 800 pounds approximately, as well as a 139-pound watermelon.
On Sept. 25, Burdett and his giant 1,166-pound pumpkin made the 150-plus mile journey to Barnesville, located in Belmont County on the eastern side of the state. There, in the Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off, his pumpkin took ninth place against other heavy-hitting pumpkin growers from around Ohio and beyond. The largest pumpkin at Barnesville, crowned the King Pumpkin, came in at 1,994 pounds. It was grown by Todd and Donna Skinner of Barnesville.
In southern Ohio, the Circleville Pumpkin Show seems to be the place to go to see the largest pumpkins grown. However, Burdett said you have to be within 21 miles of Circleville to enter that competition.
“I really wasn’t sure where I was going to take my pumpkin. I planned on a Kentucky weigh-off, but one of the boys I talked to backed out of it. Then I saw that Barnesville was having theirs in September,” said Burdett. “I would have liked to take it to a later one, but the plant wasn’t doing well. The pumpkin was pretty much done growing.”
In the world of giant pumpkin competitions, one pumpkin is generally restricted to going to one weigh-off. So after Barnesville, the 1,166 pound pumpkin returned to the front yard, along with the other giants, to be displayed until it frosts and cold weather takes its toll.
In discussing what it takes to grow a giant pumpkin, Burdett said many others will share information.
“Most of them really want the other growers to succeed. They are really forthcoming with their information. One of the guys who used to grow giant pumpkins in Circleville, Cecil Weston, helped me with the soil balance,” said Burdett.
“My garden soil was all right for regular vegetables, but not good enough for growing a giant pumpkin. The first pumpkin I grew was late in the season (in 2019) and I didn’t do any soil preparation,” said Burdett, who put in extra studying so he could grow a larger pumpkin in 2020.
The soil preparation between the 2019 and 2020 season is what made the largest difference for Burdett, making his largest pumpkin 975 pounds heavier this year at 1,166 pounds, compared to 191 pounds.
“It is really in the soil. You have to start out in the spring time with your seed selection and soil tests,” said Burdett. “Pumpkins really like nitrogen. Balance is the key.”
To get what he hoped would be a perfect balance, he sent a soil sample off to Western Laboratories in Idaho because they have an Atlantic Giant program. The lab staff then sent the results to Burdett, which helped him prepare his garden for a giant pumpkin.
There are additional steps to be taken to make growth more successful.
“You have to bury the vines because they will throw more roots out if you bury them at the leaf node. Once you get to a certain square footage, you prune them. But you can’t prune too many vines or you risk cracking your fruit because they grow so fast,” said Burdett. “It was growing 35 pounds a day at its max. It was crazy. You could go outside and almost watch it grow. I have pictures, but where the plant was so big, I couldn’t actually get close to it to get good photos.”
In order to move the 1,166-pound pumpkin, Burdett said they copied what they had seen done by other giant growers.
“I grow the pumpkins on sand. We made a tripod out of 4-by-4 posts with a special lift ring and chain hoist (to get the pumpkin from the garden and into his truck bed),” said Burdett. “I put foam on the pallet (in the truck bed) while I drove it to the competition in my truck. I was a nervous wreck. This pumpkin was really top-heavy, so I had to use special straps to keep it from rocking side to side (in truck bed). At the weigh-off, they have a trackhoe, and the same type of lift ring that I copied.”
Even though growing season is complete for 2020, Burdett has a plan in place to make his hobby bigger and better next year. He will add natural fertilizer to his yard, till it into the garden and plant his cover crop, which is winter rye. The rye grass keeps the weeds down in the fall. Then it will be cut and tilled into the garden soil in the spring time. Following that process adds organic matter back into the soil and prepares it for the next big pumpkin season.
Not only are the pumpkins growing, but the hobby seems to be growing as well.
“Quite a few people are trying it now,” said Burdett of growing giant pumpkins. “I will be giving seeds away from my pumpkin to people who ask me about it to try to keep it going. Next year, I’m shooting for 1,500 pounds. There is still so much I have to learn.”
