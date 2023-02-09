Waverly City Schools superintendent Ed Dickens resigned Wednesday evening at a meeting of the Waverly City School District Board of Education. Dickens’ resignation was effective immediately. Bill Hoover wills serve as interim superintendent for the rest of the school year.
On February 8, 2023, Superintendent Ed Dickens announced that he will resign, effective February 8, 2023. Prior to serving as superintendent, Mr. Dickens worked with every age group in the District, serving as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, curriculum director, and assistant superintendent. Mr. Dickens, also, directed plays at the Waverly High School for 25 years and was instrumental in the development of the Community Outreach and Parent Engagement (COPE) program 7 years ago. The Board of Education thanks Mr. Dickens for his lengthy service to the District and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.
The Board of Education is committed to setting up a thorough and comprehensive superintendent search process and looking forward to prioritizing community engagement and feedback from parents and guardians, students, staff, and the school district community as a whole. During this transition, Bill Hoover, Director of Operations, will serve as interim superintendent. We are very fortunate to have Mr. Hoover; our District is in great hands. The Board of Education will provide updates as it progresses through the search process.
As our school community moves forward, the Board of Education continues its dedication to creating a successful learning environment centered around students, directed by teachers, and supported by home and community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.