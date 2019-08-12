A jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 3, 2020, for Charles Reader, who is currently under a provisional suspension from the office of Pike County Sheriff.
Reader appeared for pretrial on Monday in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas before visiting Judge Chris A. Martin. The short proceeding on Monday consisted of setting future dates in Reader's case, including a second pretrial on Sept. 25 and a final pretrial on Nov. 20.
In December 2018, an investigation into alleged misconduct in the sheriff’s office was opened by the Ohio Auditor’s Office.
The Ohio Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit took a lead role in the case, according to the auditor’s office.
A Pike County Grand Jury indicted Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader on 16 charges on June 28, including seven charges of Conflict of Interest, four charges of Theft in Office, two charges of Theft, one charge each of Tampering with Evidence, Tampering with Records, and Securing Writings by Deception.
Appearing in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas on July 2 for arraignment, Reader pleaded not guilty through his attorney James Boulger to all charges on which he was indicted in June.
In July, Reader agreed to a provisional suspension. His suspension is with pay. However, according to the Ohio Revised Code, a political subdivision may file a civil action to recover compensation paid to a former public official “from the date of the former public official’s suspension to the date the former public official pleads guilty to or is found guilty of any felony with which the former public official was charged.”
James Nelson is currently serving as interim sheriff.
