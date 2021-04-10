By sharing local news with our readers, the Pike County News Watchman aims to be a vital resource for our community.
During the past year-plus, the staff of the Pike County News Watchman has received numerous awards for bringing those local stories, photos and information to you.
The following story includes a summary of those various awards.
Most recently, the Ohio News Media Association released its annual Osman C. Hooper Non-Daily Newspaper Competition awards, which recognizes the best non-daily newspapers in Ohio, and the Ohio Collegiate Newspaper and Website Competition, which recognizes the achievements of Ohio’s college and university newspapers.
In the ONMA 2021 contest results, the Pike County News Watchman staff received six different awards. Newspapers in the competition were split into three different divisions based on circulation (number of copies distributed each edition).
The following awards and placements were given. Judge(s) comments, if available, are included.
• Coronavirus Coverage — 3rd place — Julie Billings, Matt Lucas, Sherry Stanley
Judge(s) comment: 3rd Place is the Pike County News Watchman and staff of Julie Billings, Sherry Stanley, and Matt Lucas. “As the pandemic expanded, so did the paper’s coverage of the community response. The features about alternative graduations and the discussing with local teachers were high points of an overall impressive effort to add local context to statewide and national stories.”
• Sports Coverage — 1st place — Julie Billings, Ethan Leist, Baden Fuller
Judge(s) comment: 1st Place is The Pike County News Watchman for sports coverage by Julie Billings, Baden Fuller, and Ethan Leist. “Nice mixture of sports news stories and game coverage. Local Legend Spotlight was a great article with informative information about playing days, personal background material and anecdotes. Good feature story on the All-Ohioans football players. Thorough background and stats on individual players. Quotes would have made the story stronger. Good action photos. Pike teams into post-season story was a nice breakdown and synopses with all the key facts. The Athletes of the Week was another great synopsis with excellent graphics. The Pike teams football preview article was ideal for the hard core sports fan who loves stats. Overall, the sports coverage writing was strong as it focused on key players, plays and included reaction quotes. The news stories about player signings and the new stadium sign were informative additions. And the basketball box scores were a nice quick reference.”
• Best Sports Feature — 1st place and 2nd place — Julie Billings
Judge(s) comment: 2nd Place is The Pike County News Watchman for “A lifetime of baseball: Player-turned-manager John Shoemaker molding future stars for L.A. Dodgers” by Julie Billings.
“Solid writing chronicles a good local story with a lot of reader appeal. Strong body holds reader interest.”
1st Place is The Pike County News Watchman and “On par: State-bound golfers Heffner and Jordan share similarities on the course” by Julie Billings. “This is a beautifully written feature that captures these athletes and their success, and keeps the reader engaged throughout. Strong chronology of their experiences. Solid sourcing and quotes. Good work!”
• Best Sports Photo — 2nd place — Julie Billings
Judge(s) comment: 2nd Place Pike County News Watchman and the artful touchdown leap photo by Julie Billings (taken of Waverly receiver Will Futhey during a home game against Minford in the fall of 2019). “Great timing from the photographer to capture this image. The anticipated catch creates a bit of suspense and intrigue making me want to read the caption.”
• Best Headline — 2nd place — Julie Billings
Judge(s) comment: 2nd Place is The Pike County News Watchman and “Summer fashion statement: Masks are in ...” by Julie Billings. “A fun headline paired with a cute photo of baby raccoons to make a serious point about people wearing their masks even in the summer.”
Due to the start of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, ONMA Osman C. Hooper Non-Daily Newspaper Competition awards weren’t covered in a story, as staff was focused on fully covering the start of the pandemic.
The Pike County News Watchman was highly successful in that contest as well, collecting seven different awards.
The following awards and placements were given. Judge(s) comments, if available, are included.
• News Coverage — 2nd place — Julie Billings, Matt Lucas, Sherry Stanley
• Sports Coverage — 2nd place — Julie Billings, Ethan Leist, Baden Fuller
Judge(s) comment: Compelling writing and good coverage of a wide array of sports.
• Advertising — 2nd place — Staff
Judge(s) comment: Nice ads
• Best Sports Feature — 3rd place — Julie Billings
The sports feature(s) submitted as a group was “Five Thompson brothers — A legacy in basketball and education”.
• Newspaper Design — 2nd place — Staff
• Best Sports Photo — 1st place — Julie Billings
The photo shows Piketon running back Kannon Pack fighting for additional yardage with four Valley defenders on his back during a home game in the fall of 2018. Judge(s) comment: “You can definitely see the intensity and determination of the player trying to get every inch possible against his rivals. Great moment.”
• Community Awareness — 3rd place — Matt Lucas, Sherry Stanley
This entry included multiple stories on various controversies surrounding the atomic plant near Piketon.
Judge(s) comment: “Excellent work by paper in tracking a complex, critical issue even while covering other major stories. Evidence of hard work by reporting staff and editors keeping focus on multiple important stories.”
Additionally, staff members received awards and mentions in other contests. During the summer of 2020, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association (OPSWA) announced its contest winners for the 2019 calendar year. Sports Editor
Julie Billings received first place in Sports News Stories and second place in Enterprise/Investigative Sports Stories.
The Sports News Story entries included: “Division I dreams: Wolf signs with Southern Illinois and reflects on time as a Tiger”, “Miller returns home to guide the Piketon Redstreaks on the basketball court”, and “Monument unveiled for Piketon’s Zach Farmer at the field named in his honor”.
The Enterprise/Investigative story entries included the series of articles included in “Five Thompson brothers — A legacy in basketball and education”.
The News Watchman staff also submitted stories for its parent company’s competition, titled “Best of Adams Publishing Group”.
Editor Ethan Leist was recognized for his story, “The anthem that went national”, featuring Waverly resident Trenton Brown, who sang an impromptu version of “The Star Spangled Banner” when the audio system failed to work at Friday night basketball game. The video of Brown’s rendition of the song went viral soon after the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.