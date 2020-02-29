In October 1851, the first exhibit, lasting three days, was held by an Agricultural Society near Piketon. A decade later, in 1861, the county seat was moved from Piketon to Waverly and Pike County did not host a fair until early 1900 when the Beaver Society reorganized and held fairs near the village of Beaver. In 1909, the Pike County Fair was moved to its current location, and for over a century has continued its success as the county’s rural summertime tradition.
Mary Conley, of the Pike County Fair Board, says the current location was originally leased from the Daily family to host the Pike County Fair. The grandstands, she says, were disassembled from their location in Beaver soon after and brought to the current fairgrounds by wagon, where they were reassembled, and a Harness Racing track was built, in addition to a midway for rides and shows.
“Tents were used for livestock until barns could be built,” said Conley. “The dates and length of fairs, which was normally three to four days, varied from October back to September, and finally to the dates we have now: the last week of July to the first week of August. Admission was 25 cents or $1 to attend all days.”
Four permanent food concession stands were built in the 1940s, and a restroom was constructed near the midway.
“Livestock barns had been built by farmers and Ag Society members who would saw the lumber themselves and build in their spare time. Season Ticket Admission went to $1.50 for all three days or 50 cents at the gate,” said Conley. “There were three days of Harness Racing, Open Class and 4-H Livestock Exhibitions & Judgings. Locals brought in their farm and garden items to be judged. A Barn Dance and Jamboree closed the fair on a Saturday night at the Grandstands.”
After a half-century of fair-time on the present-day grounds, around 1959 or 1960, the old grandstands were demolished and the current grandstands were built to allow for more attendance and exhibitors in the county “due to the Atomic Energy boom,” Conley said.
The Pike County Commissioners and Pike County Senior Fair Board purchased the Fairgrounds in early 1990.
“Pike County Commissioners have leased it to the Pike County Agricultural Society as managers to hold our county fair and many other social events and activities,” she said. “Jr. Fair/4-H numbers grew, and it was evident we had outgrown the top of our grounds, so plans were set into motion in 1998/99 to erect a large show arena/multi-purpose building on what we call the bottom of the fairgrounds. Off to the sides of that building we built a swine barn and a cattle barn.”
Swine and cattle continued to be housed and exhibited in the bottom facilities in 2000, and lamb, goat, rabbit, and chickens were housed and exhibited at the top level of the fairgrounds.
“2003/04 brought expansion to the campground by adding 100 electric and water sites and a plumbing upgrade,” Conley said. “In 2010/11 we expanded the Art Hall to add space for our 4-H and youth groups to display booths and make more room for commercial booths and school displays. A large office and kitchen area were also added to house the staff of OSU Extension of Pike County along with a fair board office.”
In 2012, old wooden barns were removed from the fairgrounds, and a new barn was built to house “a growing number of 4-H lamb and goat projects.”
“By 2019, this barn was converted into what we call the A.E. Blaum Show Arena when we built a new open structure barn that now houses the Rabbit-Chicken-Goat and Lamb projects,” she said. “Also in 2019, we built two horse barns down by the 4-H Horse Show Arena. These barns stall the growing number of equine projects and provide a place for open horse shows to be held on the grounds.”
Conley says the Pike County Fair Board is continuously seeking ways to improve the fairgrounds while improving as an Agricultural Society, in an effort to “provide our youth and future society one of the best experiences and traditions in our country.”
“In our five-year forecast, we plan to upgrade many areas that have deteriorated with time such as bathrooms, electrical upgrades, plumbing upgrades, additional campsites and new grandstands,” she said. “Looking back, none of this progress, none of this heritage would have been possible without those who came before us: the farmers, loggers, educators, community members and families. They built before us and with each generation we have moved forward with the times, yet kept the original ideas and concepts of what an Agricultural Society stands for and what a county fair brings.”
A challenge of change and growth, she says, is “removing the old and replacing with new.”
“It’s always a sad day when we would start the process of tearing down to start the new,” she said. “That’s our history. Those before us spent countless hours working, sweating and struggling to ‘make the best better’ and lay the groundwork for the future.”
While the Pike County Agricultural Society is a non-profit organization, Conley says fairgrounds improvements have been made possible thanks to funding and support from the Pike County Commissioners, Capital Improvement Grants, the Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation, ground rental revenue, including Southern Ohio Farm Power of the Past, ARBA Rabbit Association, ASDR Dog Show, SamJam Bluegrass Festival, and more.
“Our local businessmen and women are amazing supporters. They stay tuned in to our needs and provide cost-free manpower, lumber, equipment and materials whenever needed. Fundraising events, private donations, our 4-H Youth are another great source of funding to see our projects through,” she said. “On March 14, the Pike Ag Society will hold their Spring Reverse Raffle Fundraiser. This is a ticketed event with only 200 tickets sold, which includes a catered Beast & Bottle dinner for two, live music by Dennis Adams & the band Shyville and a chance to win $5,000. All proceeds will go to fairground improvements.”
The 111th Pike County Fair will open its gates on Friday, July 31, kick-starting with harness racing in front of the grandstands, per tradition.
“This year, folks will see new exhibits, new shows and some of the best livestock around. Gate admission will be $8 at the gate, with free admission to the grandstands, and rides included,” Conley said. “A season ticket for the week will cost $30, and a membership ticket costs $40. Kids will meet new friends and rekindle with old in the barns, the campground will be full and become its own little town, and many of us will be scoping out the food vendors and planning out the week of our favorite fair foods. We are looking forward and looking back, and we are so thankful some things never change.”
