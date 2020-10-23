A local woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sending explicit, pornographic videos and images to a minor.
According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, on Oct. 20, Jessica E. Jones, age 29, of Young Road, Lucasville, was arrested and charged with fifth-degree felony Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles and second-degree felony Child Endangerment.
According to Nelson, Cpl. R. Cottrill received a report on Sept. 4 involving Jones sending explicit, pornographic videos and images to a 15-year-old.
“A search warrant was conducted at the residence of Jones, where electronic items were seized and sent out for analysis,” Nelson stated. “Upon receiving the data extracted from the evidence collected from Jones’s home, Cpl R Cottrill was able to effect an arrest. Jones was taken into custody and booked into the Butler County Jail.”
According to Nelson, Jones went to court on Wednesday to answer to the charges and received a bond of $50,000 with a 10% provision. A case will be presented to the next session of Grand Jury on Nov. 20., he stated.
