Funding for a number of projects by Ohio’s rural fire departments has been granted through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry.
According to ODNR, grant funding for 67 projects totaling $410,634 for fire departments in rural areas of Ohio through the Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) Grant program has been approved.
“Local fire departments are the front lines for essential services in their communities, and we are pleased to partner with them,” said Dan Balser, chief of the ODNR Division of Forestry. “Along with the training we provide, these grants offer departments opportunities to become better equipped for the challenges of wildland firefighting.”
According to ODNR, VFA grant funding supports rural fire departments by supplementing their budgets to help them continue to deliver safety services to their communities. These grants are open to fire departments within the ODNR Forestry wildfire protection area that serve communities with populations of less than 10,000 people.
“The grant funds may be used by fire departments to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and basic fire suppression equipment, utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), slip-in wildfire pump units, wildfire and structure fire PPE, Multi-Agency Radio Communication System (MARCS) radios, tools, and other items to support fire department operations and development,” according to an ODNR press release. “VFA grants may fund up to 50% of the total project cost, not to exceed $10,000 per grant.”
According to ODNR, in Pike County, recipients of the grant awards include Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Piketon Seal Township Fire Department.
Camp Creek Fire Department is reportedly receiving a grant amount of $4,850 for SCBA (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus) air bottles and structure fire PPE. According to ODNR, the total estimated project cost is $9,700.
Piketon Seal Township Fire Department is reportedly receiving a grant amount of $5,949.80 for wildland fire PPE. According to ODNR, the total estimated project cost is $11,899.60.
VFA grant funding is provided to ODNR Forestry from the U.S. Forest Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.