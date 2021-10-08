WAVERLY- During Tuesday night's Waverly Village Council session, Police Chief John Winfield asked if council could make a motion to donate a portion of his sick leave to a fellow WPD officer.
Winfield will be giving 24 hours of his sick leave to an employee whose fiancé just had a baby. Being in the hospital for three days, the employee was unable to work and thus came short on his hours.
"He was not even going to tell us his fiancé was having a baby," the police chief said. "He has turned out to be a good employee, so I'd like if council would go ahead and make that motion."
Mary Ellen Cormany made the motion, Tom Hlasten seconded it, and all of village council voted in favor. Winfield thanked council for their vote.
Earlier in the meeting, Mayor Greg Kempton shared a radio organization had been in contact with him.
FM Expansion Group was that organization who told Kempton they would do a free study on available FM radio frequencies in the village-area.
"This is really the first time I've seen the (Federal Communications Commission) open up any new frequencies," he said, looking into years ago for a project.
If the village were to go through with establishing its own station, the mayor said they could use it to get out the word on water breaks. The recommendation from the group is a 100 to 500-watt transmitter.
These types of transmitters are not costly, so Kempton said it could be an option for Waverly to pursue.
In other developments, council moved to appropriate $1,000 for batting cage nets at Bristol Park. Previously, council had approved $750 to cover the batting cage nets in April but now prices have increased and shipping and handling costs have been added.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.