Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans reports that on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 9:12 a.m., Pike County and Adams County deputies, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, responded to the 2300 block of Dry Bone Road, in attempt to apprehend a male suspect identified as Keith McGuin, 48, of Lapperell Road, Peebles.
McGuin had outstanding Pike County warrants for Weapons Under Disability, Carrying Concealed Weapons, and Improper Handling of Firearm in a Vehicle. Deputies responded to the location on Dry Bone Road where they identified the suspect Keith McGuin operating a tan Buick.
The deputies ordered McGuin to stop the vehicle. McGuin charged at one of the investigators, striking him with the vehicle. The deputies discharged their service weapons at McGuin to stop the threat.
Deputies then engaged in a high-speed chase with McGuin and pursued the vehicle onto Beavers Ridge Road where McGuin rammed his car into a Pike County Sheriff's vehicle. Deputies quickly apprehended McGuin as a passenger Casey Stevens, a 31-year-old female from Piketon, fled on foot. Officers from the Adams County Sheriff's Department pursued Stevens into the woods where she was apprehended without incident not far from the scene.
McGuin is currently being charged in Pike County with Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Attempted Murder and Felonious Assault on an Officer. Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk arrived on the scene and spoke with Sheriff Evans regarding those additional chargers for McGuin. These charges are in addition to the outstanding warrants McGuin already had. Also, additional federal charges are currently pending.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification (BCI & I) was called to conduct the investigation of the incident. Also the Ohio State Highway Patrol is assisting BCI & I in the crash investigation involving the Pike County Sheriff's vehicle. The case will be presented to the next term of Pike County Grand Jury for review and additional charges.
