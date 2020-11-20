Since provisional votes were counted and Pike County election results were made official on Nov. 16, it is now known that Tracy D. Evans has been elected the next Pike County Sheriff.
Evans, an independent, received 5,677 votes, or 50.61 percent, while Democrat James E. Nelson received 5,541 votes, or 49.39 percent. On election night, Nov. 3, the race was close enough that the count of provisional ballots had to be completed before a winner could be determined.
Nelson, who was appointed interim sheriff in 2019, is also the former Piketon Chief of Police, among other law enforcement positions he has held during his career. Evans is currently serving as investigator for the Pike County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and has also served in the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Waverly Police Department.
In a candidate’s questionnaire completed by Evans before the election, he stated that one of his goals is the development of a strong working relationship with the office of Pike County Commissioners.
“It is very important that a sheriff and commissioners communicate and coordinate with each other on security operations of the courts, budgetary issues, and safety concerns for the citizens of Pike County,” Evans stated. “It is my intent to be a working sheriff, who will find federal, state, and local funding to supplement the budget of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.”
He stated that another goal is “to provide leadership to other first responder agencies in Pike County for the purpose of a unified and coordinated response to emergency situations when they occur; flooding, tornadoes, major injury accidents, wanted fugitives, and major multi-jurisdictional crimes.”
Evans stated that he is a strong believer and supporter of coordination of activities.
“It is my belief that any sheriff of a county should be willing and able to work with, assist others, and coordinate with other agency leaders to achieve mutually held goals and objectives. One agency cannot possibly correct all problems and issues that exist in Pike County. However, when agency leaders have regular meetings and discussions to identify the most significant concerns, they have individual plans that can be developed to coordinate responses to those problems. ‘Barn twine works best when all the strands are woven together.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.