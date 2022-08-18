This triangular piece of grass was the matter much debate during Waverly Village Council Tuesday night. Upset citizens are asking why are they suddenly being ticketed for parking in the grass after six and half years.
Waverly Village Council for the second consecutive meeting discussed parking issues in the triangular piece of grass where Fifth Street and Morningside Drive merge in Waverly.
At the August 2, 2022 meeting of council, Dick and Lynn Robinson, addressed council about individuals receiving parking tickets for parking in that triangle.
Councilman Blakeman introduced the issue and stated that the Public Service Committee was supposed to look into that and hadn’t heard anything from the committee. Councilwoman Angel Glass is the chair of that committee, but Glass was unable to be at the last council meeting and nobody told her about the issue.
“We originally asked if we were allowed to park there and we were told yes,” Mrs. Robinson said. “And rather than block the view from the stop sign we park across the road.”
Mr. Robinson added that they had been parking there, when visiting his daughter, for more than six years.
“I want to see what the answer is going to be and why!” Mr. Robinson emphatically stated.
There are ‘no parking’ signs posted around the triangle at the curb.
“There can’t be any parking up in the grass. It will just make a big ole muddy mess,” council president Tom Patterson said. “We’ll come up with a different solution. I don’t know what that’s going to be.”
Mr Robinson charged the council had changed their tune since the last council meeting.
“At the last meeting, it was stated, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to get that big truck off the road,’ and ‘These homes were built in the 1950s when everybody owned one vehicle.’
“You said you all could see the need for it and now you're saying ‘Don’t park on the grass,’ Why?” Mr. Robinson said.
“First of all, it’s a danger,” said Patterson. “Getting it in and out, you can’t go over that curb. You’ll end up busting the curb trying to get in and out.”
Mr. Robinson said in the last six and a half years he had parked he has not damaged the curb or the grass.
“It is clearly labeled no parking,” Waverly police chief John Winfield said. “It’s city owned property, and it’s no parking in the grass,”
Patterson said the issue would be put in a committee and try to come up with a solution.
“If it’s ‘You can’t park there,’ I want to know why, because it’s changed in the past six years,” Robinson said.
“We’ll come up with that anwer,'' Patterson said. “Right now I don’t know what that answer is.”
