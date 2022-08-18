triangle

This triangular piece of grass was the matter much debate during Waverly Village Council Tuesday night. Upset citizens are asking why are they suddenly being ticketed for parking in the grass after six and half years.

Waverly Village Council for the second consecutive meeting discussed parking issues in the triangular piece of grass where Fifth Street and Morningside Drive merge in Waverly.

At the August 2, 2022 meeting of council, Dick and Lynn Robinson, addressed council about individuals receiving parking tickets for parking in that triangle.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments