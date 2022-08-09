(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A joint investigation by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin’s Office has led to the arrest of a Columbus man in the case of a 31-year-old unsolved homicide.

Robert Edwards, 67, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with aggravated murder. He also was charged with possession of drugs.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments