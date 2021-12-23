WAVERLY— Following a months long investigation, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man this week on charges of rape.
In a press release, Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans said his office brought in 63-year-old Tony Bowling on Tuesday, Dec. 21 after a collection of evidence and several interviews.
Bowling is being charged with the rape of an 11-year-old juvenile and is currently being housed in the Scioto County Jail.
On Wednesday, Bowling was arraigned at the Pike County Courthouse and had his bond set at $300,000. If he is to reach bail, he is ordered to stay away from the victim, her family, and the residence. A preliminary hearing was also set for Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m.
The Sheriff’s Office received the sexual assault report on Sept. 8, 2021, where a collection of local offices have worked on the case. Detective Joshua Carver, with the assistance of the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office Investigator Allen Wheeler and Children Service Investigator Holly Wiggins, investigated the report.
Sheriff Evans is asking anyone with further information on this case to contact his office or Detective Carver at 740-947-2111.
