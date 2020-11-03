Pike voters decided on several local issues for Tuesday’s election. The results are as follows:

• Beaver Village Police, additional levy, eight mills, five years — For: 95, Against: 63

• Piketon Village Police, replacement levy, four mills, five years — For: 502, Against: 300

• Pee Pee Township Police, renewal levy, one mill, five years — For: 1,033, Against: 462

• Seal Township Fire, replacement levy, 0.8 mill, five years — For: 891, Against: 434

• Local Option, 1st Stop Wayside — Yes: 384, No: 416

All election results are unofficial as of this time.

