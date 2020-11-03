Pike voters decided on several local issues for Tuesday’s election. The results are as follows:
• Beaver Village Police, additional levy, eight mills, five years — For: 95, Against: 63
• Piketon Village Police, replacement levy, four mills, five years — For: 502, Against: 300
• Pee Pee Township Police, renewal levy, one mill, five years — For: 1,033, Against: 462
• Seal Township Fire, replacement levy, 0.8 mill, five years — For: 891, Against: 434
• Local Option, 1st Stop Wayside — Yes: 384, No: 416
All election results are unofficial as of this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.