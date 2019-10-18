On Friday, the Pike County General Health District (PCGHD) released a community update concerning the third-party assessment that will be conducted in order to address concerns over radiological contamination in the area.
The Scioto Valley Local School District Board of Education decided to close Zahn’s Corner Middle School as of Monday, May 13 due to the detection of enriched uranium inside the school building during a recent study by scientists which was released by Northern Arizona University on April 27 and detection of neptunium-237 in a U.S. Department of Energy air monitor adjacent to the school.
It was also announced a few months ago that americium-241 was detected at the school air monitor in 2018. The neptunium detection was from 2017 but was only made public in recent months.
According to the Pike County General Health District, americium-241 is a radioactive isotope with health effects similar to neptunium. Neptunium is a transuranic element and a known carcinogen (cancer-causing substance), according to the health district.
The school district has since quarantined the school.
The Pike County General Health District and others have expressed belief that neptunium reached the air monitor at the school as a likely result of the construction of the waste disposal facility at the site of the nearby Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon.
In Friday’s community update, Pike County Health Commissioner Matt Brewster emphasized the importance of the third-party assessment and outlined its purpose.
“The importance and need for the independent, third-party assessment cannot be overstated,” Brewster said. “Again, the purpose of the assessment is to determine the source, levels, extent — and most importantly, the risk to human health related to the offsite contamination. The independent assessment is moving forward with Solutient Technologies as proposed and once complete, the community will have a study and results that they can trust and we all can use to make the best decisions for the health and safety of our community.
“The funding is in place and will go from DOE (U.S. Department of Energy) to Ohio University in the form of a grant — OU will not have any involvement other than being the vehicle for the funding.”
According to Brewster, Solutient Technologies, working in collaboration with the Pike County General Health District, Scioto Valley Local Schools, and local stakeholders, is responsible for the development of the scope of work, Data Quality Objectives, Sampling and Analysis Plan, and the actual field sampling related to the assessment.
“After several revisions and weeks of back and forth, Solutient Technologies submitted their scope of work for final approval to OU and DOE on Sept. 6, 2019,” he said. “The scope of work has been approved, the contract has been signed, and the first purchase order to fund the project was set up on Sept. 27, 2019. The next step will be to finalize the Data Quality Objectives (DQO’s). Once the DQO’s are approved, the Sampling and Analysis Plan (SAP) can be developed.”
According to the Pike health district, “Solutient Technologies is in the process of assembling an elite team of subject matter experts and specialists to assist with the development of the SAP. Once the SAP is approved, sampling can begin.”
Brewster stated that the assessment will be extremely comprehensive and include the testing of schools (Pike Career Technology Center, Eastern Local, Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities Early Childhood Center, Miracle City Academy, Scioto Valley Local), public properties, private properties, and waters of the state (Little Beaver Creek, Big Beaver Creek, Scioto River, unnamed tributaries, etc.) within an initial six-mile radius from the center of the plant — with the option to increase that radius if needed.
“All the specifics of the testing will be outlined in the SAP,” he said.
Brewster also addressed the issue of the timing of the actual field sampling, stating that “the goal of Solutient Technologies is to perform this work right, one time, defensible, technically sound, and with trust from the health district and the community.”
“This cannot be about how quickly things happen, but the importance of doing it efficiently and effectively versus how fast is of the utmost importance. The start date for sampling depends on how long it takes to develop the SAP and to get that approved by DOE.”
Field samples will be sent to Oak Ridge Radiological and Environmental Analytical Laboratory for radio-analysis, he said, and a percentage of samples will also be sent to a stakeholder-approved laboratory to act as a referee lab. Split/duplicate samples will be provided to the Pike County General Health District and DOE for comparison.
Brewster explained that once the analysis is complete the results will be sent to the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) for interpretation, which will perform the health risk assessment and compile a final report that explains what these levels mean to the health of the community and local environment.
He stated that NAS will also be reviewing the current radiation monitoring system around the PORTS facility and making recommendations for improvement and that the NAS will have an advisory board meeting concerning the independent study in November.
“At our last public meeting, we mentioned that the independent, third-party assessment would also include testing for toxic chemicals in addition to the radiological contaminants of concern,” Brewster said. “This was based on previous discussions with the Department of Energy, but unfortunately, they would not agree to that testing once it was included in the scope of work submitted by Solutient Technologies.
“However, the assessment will move forward as planned for the radiological contamination.”
Brewster also addressed the issue of a cancer study.
“As mentioned previously, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) was not interested in performing or helping with any cancer or health assessment until the independent, third-party assessment is complete — then based on those results they will decide whether to take that on or not. The health district is handling the initial part of the study with the help of our local epidemiologist.
“We have been analyzing zip code data and submitted a request through the Ohio Department of Health to have access to identifiable data found in the Ohio Cancer Incidence Surveillance System. This request has been approved and we are currently analyzing the more comprehensive data and mapping those points to look for trends. We are also cross referencing that data with the nearly 600 responses received through our cancer cluster survey.”
Brewster said that after a quick review of the zip code data, from 2012 to 2016, the Piketon zip code (45661) had 10 new cases of multiple myeloma.
“According to the Cancer Network, the incidence rate is 2.1 cases per 100,000,” he said. “According to the National Institute of Health, the incidence rate is 5 cases per 100,000. So that means individuals who live in the zip code 45661 are between 6 and 13 times more likely to develop multiple myeloma than other areas in the U.S. This is not a scientific analysis and the health district won’t speculate at the cause; this is simply using math and looking at the rates we have compared to what they say we should have in our area.”
In addition, Brewster addressed the issue of risk. He said that DOE “operates under the ALARA principle, which suggests workers perform duties where radiological and chemical exposure limits are As Low As Reasonably Achievable (ALARA).”
“ALARA practices apply to virtually any substance, but are mandated for radiation workers by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). It states that one can never have ‘zero’ radiation exposure because of the naturally occurring radioactivity or background that surrounds us in our everyday lives. Therefore, the best that can be achieved is to ‘add nothing’ to this background dose, i.e. we keep our exposure ALARA.”
Brewster stated that this methodology recognizes that any exposure above background causes an increased risk.
“While that is expected for those workers willing to take the risk, it is unacceptable for those risks to be placed on an unwilling public,” he said. “The stance of the health district, Scioto Valley Local Schools, and our community is that we will not accept any increased risk for our kids, teachers, or community just because we have a DOE facility in our community.
“Any level of contamination found above background (regardless of how small) causes an increased risk. Our community should have no greater risk of exposure than any other community regardless of location. To DOE’s credit, it has committed to fully examining the levels and extent of the contamination, but there is no question that rectifying this situation will be a lengthy and complicated endeavor.”
