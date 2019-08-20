With the growth in popularity of kayaking locally and across the state, learning the proper padding techniques is as simple as heading to Pike Lake State Park.
Pike Lake State Park Naturalist Matt Minter offers his kayaking "quick start program" on Wednesdays and Saturday evenings, along with canoeing on Thursday evenings (see complete programing schedule at the end of this story).
"I've been teaching kayaking for at least 20 years here (at Pike Lake), as well as Paint Creek and Rocky Fork state parks. It has become much more popular in the 10 years and growing all of the time. Partly, it is growing because of accessibility," explained Minter.
"Kayaks are rather inexpensive and everyone has them — stores like Wal-Mart, Rural King, Dunham's Sporting Goods, and Dick's Sporting Goods. They are easy to find, and they aren't terribly expensive any more because of that availability. Anybody can afford them. They are small and portable."
Another reason for the growth in kayak sales is the sport of fishing.
"People have discovered that they are great for fishing," said Minter. "A lot of people fish from kayaks right now. It is a lot less hassle to move those around instead of a johnboat or bass boat. They love the portability of it."
According to Minter, when the Ohio Department of Natural Resources decided to merge divisions three years ago, the new ODNR Division of Parks & Watercraft was formed. At that time, all park naturalists were re-trained as water safety instructors.
"I am now certified in canoe, kayak, standup paddle board and power boat training. Even though I did all of those (trainings) before, I have the new school view and how to teach people how to do it," said Minter.
"We try to make it safe so it is more enjoyable. If we teach people how to do water sports right and they wear their life jacket, we don't have to rescue them. We don't get in the situations where you have to try and save somebody. I have saved several lives over the years. Fortunately I was there to save their life, because unfortunately someone got into that much trouble."
With the training, Minter and other naturalists around the state teach safety; proper PFD fittings (personal flotation device); different types of PFDs; how to dismount/mount kayaks, canoes and paddle boards; and how to paddle them correctly, which adds to the enjoyment.
"If you buy a kayak and go out there and paddle wrong, and your elbows are killing you, you don't want to kayak anymore," said Minter.
"It is like bicycles. Some people don't know how to use the gears, so they hate riding bicycles and put them in yard sales because they don't know how to use them. Probably in the future, you will see kayaks in yard sales. People do get them, don't get training, say they don't like it, and quit."
Pike Lake is a 587-acre state park nestled in the hills of Western Pike County with a 13-acre lake. That makes it an ideal location for learning.
"Pike Lake is a great place to learn because it is a small lake. We don't have a lot of wind here because we are down in this deep valley," said Minter. "We don't have any motor boats like you would at Lake White, Rocky Fork or Paint Creek. This is a great place to learn. You don't have to worry about all the other hazards."
Additionally, Minter is continuing his summer program schedule, which began in June and will run through Labor Day. The exception is Wednesday, Aug. 28, due to another commitment for Minter.
All children must be accompanied by an adult to all programs. Please notify the naturalist if special accommodations may be needed for your participation. All programs are subject to change.
Pike Lake State Park is located at 1847 Pike Lake Road, Bainbridge, Ohio 45612. The park office can be called at (740) 493-2212. Driving directions and additional information can be found on the park's website at http://parks.ohiodnr.gov/pikelake.
Scheduled for Tuesdays are the following:
4 p.m. - Air Rifles — Meet at the Pike Lake State Park Nature Center for some safety instruction, followed by range time.
7 p.m. - Snakes Alive — Meet at the nature center and learn more about these often misunderstood creatures.
8:30 p.m. - Sassafras Social — Meet at the amphitheater, and see what’s in the pot ... could be two tree tea, spicebush tea, or something new. Bring your own cup.
9 p.m. - Tales of Pike’s Past — Listen to traditional tales by a real storyteller around the campfire.
Scheduled for Wednesdays are the following:
4 p.m. - Archery — Meet at the nature center for some safety instructions followed by some range time. Participants need to be able to pull a 20-pound bow (recommended for age 6 and up).
7 p.m. - Kayaking — “Quick start program” — meet at the nature center for some basics followed by some paddle time on the lake (recommended for ages 7 and up). Wear clothes that can get wet.
9 p.m. - Night Hike — Meet at the nature center for a trek into the night forest and a whole new experience (flashlights not required).
10 p.m. - Astronomy — Meet at the nature center for a close-up look at the night sky through a telescope.
Scheduled on Thursdays are the following:
4 p.m. - Nature Hazards — Spiders, Snakes, and Ticks OH MY! Meet at the nature center to learn about outdoor safety.
6 p.m. - Creek Exploration — Meet at the nature center for an up-close look at what lives in Pike Lake. Wear shoes and clothes that can possibly get wet.
8 p.m. - Crepuscular Canoeing — Come down to the nature center and get ready for an evening excursion on the lake. We will have some safety instructions and safety tips before we go.
Scheduled on Fridays are the following:
4 p.m. - Art in the Park — Meet at the nature center for some natural inspiration to your artistic side.
7 p.m. - Survival — Native American Style — Learn some of the survival secrets used by the native people here over 200 years ago. Meet at the nature center.
Scheduled for Saturdays are the following:
12 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Nature Center open. Garden railway in operation, weather permitting.
4 p.m. - Archery 101 — Meet at the nature center for some safety instructions followed by some range time. Participants should be able to pull a 20-pound bow.
6 p.m. - Kayaking — Come and learn the basics of safe kayaking (ages 7 and up). Meet at the nature center.
8 p.m. — Animal Talk — Come to the nature center to learn about the wild residents of Pike Lake.
For more information, call the office phone at (740) 493-2212 or visit the website parks.odnr.gov and select Pike Lake from the drop-down menu.
