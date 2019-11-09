Bristol Village hosted an exclusive art exhibit by accomplished fashion designer and illustrator Jacqueline Berce Kingsbury (a former Bristol Village resident) on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Bristol Village Glenn Center.
Jacqueline Berce Kingsbury (1938-2019) was a resident of Bristol Village from 2010 through 2019 and an accomplished fashion designer and illustrator. Kingsbury’s illustrations appeared on the packaging of Butterick and McCall’s patterns and in “Vogue” Magazine during her career.
The following information, provided at the event, explained more about Kingsbury’s life and artwork:
“Kingsbury’s design and illustration styles are typical of the early 1960s when First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy was the quintessential fashion trend-setter bringing the influence of European couture to American women’s sportswear. Celebrated actresses Audrey Hepburn, Mary Tyler Moore and later, the model, Twiggy, were also style icons of this period.
“Kingbury’s illustrations are indicative of her tremendous talent and attention to detail. She was a master in any media: color pastel, gouache, ink and pencil. Not only are the faces and hairstyle perfectly rendered, but her appreciation of fabrications and color sense are clear. One can almost feel the textures of tweeds, the lightness of cotton eyelets, and the sumptuous furs that she illustrated. She signed her drawings ‘JBK,’ the initials which she shared with Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy.
“Through Kingsbury’s artwork we also get a glimpse into New York magazine publication and production process in the early sixties. The entire process was done by hand, transported via messenger from studio to printer, and had to be done ‘ASAP’! Hasty editors’ notes, graphic designers’ notes, Liquid Paper corrections, and instructions for printers and photographers are on the original works which would be returned to the artist after the job was completed.
“Born and raised in New Jersey, young Kingsbury spent hours drawing body features while others played. For several years, as a preteen, she participated in Saturday art workshops in the Newark Museum. Later she attended the Newark New Jersey School of Fine and Industrial Arts with a focus on Fashion Design while excelling in other disciplines and graduating with honors. In 1959, she married Jack Kingsbury, a designer for Pfizer Coty men’s products.”
Several fashion schools have offered to archive Kingsbury’s illustrations.
