Although severe storms were originally projected for Monday night, the weather forecast did not dampen the spirits of Pike County Fair goers, who showed up in force for the crowning of a new queen.

Following awards and scholarship presentations, and the Parade of Clubs, the royalty ceremony began with Eastern senior Kaylee Jones being crowned the 2022 Pike County Fair Queen by 2021 Queen Maggi Armstrong.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments