The 2021 and 2022 Pike County Fair Royalty Courts posed for a photo together following Monday night’s ceremony. They include Kelsey Helpenstine, Malyn Conley, Sofia Salisbury, 2022 Queen Kaylee Jones, Addison Johnson, Kylea Burdett, Shelby Carrico, Olivia Southworth and 2021 Queen Maggi Armstrong.
Although severe storms were originally projected for Monday night, the weather forecast did not dampen the spirits of Pike County Fair goers, who showed up in force for the crowning of a new queen.
Following awards and scholarship presentations, and the Parade of Clubs, the royalty ceremony began with Eastern senior Kaylee Jones being crowned the 2022 Pike County Fair Queen by 2021 Queen Maggi Armstrong.
Jones, who is serving as the president of the 4-H Forever Club, is the daughter of Heather and Dave Jones and has been in 4-H for 11 years. She always shows goats, but this year she is also showing market hogs.
“This has been a wonderful experience that I won’t ever forget. Every one of those girls on the court was deserving of being the queen. I’m excited to be able to represent Pike County and make sure everyone feels welcome here at our fair.”
