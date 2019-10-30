Candidates in contested Pike County races were asked to fill out questionnaires for the News Watchman. We will be printing their responses in upcoming elections leading up to the election on Nov. 5. Today, we spotlight candidates in the Western Local School Board race.
Andrew Gedeon
1. What motivated you to run for a seat on the Western School Board? I was motivated to run for a seat on the Western School Board because it is time for the needed change that will give ALL OUR community members, parents, students, faculty, and staff the voice that is needed in our school system. Our current school system is lacking the fairness when it comes to hiring practices and the communication from the school to the community is almost non-existent. Community members are unaware of what goes on at our school and our community members are made to feel like they are not a part of the school system. I want the community to be involved in our school system and want the community to feel the desire to attend our school board meetings because they feel like they are a part of school and have a voice that the school board members want to hear.
2. If elected what would be your top priority as a school board member? There are 2 priorities that are of equal importance and will be my top priorities as a school board member. 1) Increase the communication from the Board of Education to the community members of the Western School District so they are aware of what is going on in the school and when the board meetings take place. This will give ALL community members the chance to attend and speak up when they have any issues and concerns. 2) Ensure that ALL parents and community members have a representative on the Board of Education that will take their concerns seriously, ensure those concerns are addressed and communicate back to them how their concerns were addressed.
3. What do you feel are your strongest qualities that would benefit the school should you be elected? My three strongest qualities are: 1) I care about ALL of the community members, parents, students, faculty and staff of the Western School District. 2) My work ethic. I often work 50-plus hours a week to ensure my job is completed to my high standards. 3) I am a good listener. As part of my job I have to listen to community members, organizations, and employees with issues and concerns that arise. I must listen to their needs and come up with a solution that will be beneficial to all parties involved and is within the laws and regulations I enforce.
4. Where are you employed and how do (will) your current job duties make you a suitable candidate for the school board member position? As the Director of Environmental Health/Deputy Health Commissioner I am a suitable candidate because: 1) I Supervise and evaluate my employees to ensure they perform their assigned duties to the required standards. 2) I assist with the development and adherence to a multi-million-dollar budget that requires prioritizing how money is spent and ensuring that the money is spent that benefits my jurisdiction to the fullest. As a school board member, I will have the experience of prioritizing how money is spent ensuring it benefits the greatest number of parents, students and staff, not just a select few. 3) I work with local, state and federal agencies to develop programs for the children and community members affected by the ongoing opioid and homelessness crisis that is also affecting the Western community 4) I have worked with multiple school systems in my 20 years as a public health official in developing school safety plans and assuring that the schools adhere to safety and environmental regulations and policies. I will bring those 20 years of experience to the Western community benefiting all the parents, students and staff. 5) At my current position, I have greatly increased the communication between community members and the City of Portsmouth. I have increased community involvement in addressing issues and problems within the community by making myself available to those in need. This was accomplished by developing programs, along with the citizens such as quarterly meetings that allow for the citizen’s concerns to be heard and addressed. 6) I have worked with local, state and federal agencies in securing multiple, multi-million-dollar grants giving me substantial experience working with all levels of government.
5. Have you always lived in Pike County? I have lived in Pike County 40 out of my 44 years. I lived in Northeast Texas for four years when my parents first divorced.
6. What volunteer activities have you been involved in? 1) Multiple Western PTO activities (fall carnival, Santa Claus) 2) Western Parent Workshop 3) Chaperone for Western School and LEAD activities 4) Western Youth League (coach, umpire, chain crew) 5) City of Portsmouth Clean-Up Day 6) Multiple festival committees 7) Multiple church committees. I have been part of the Western Youth League (volunteer, umpire and coach) for 10 years. I have been blessed to watch the kids grow up all those years and those kids have become family to me.
7. What leadership roles have you held that would benefit the students at Western? 1) Teens Linkage to Care Advisory Board. This is an advisory board for the Teens Linkage To Care Program that assists at-risk youth in receiving the assistance, counseling and medical care they need but are lacking due to multiple issues such as low income, or dealing with personal or parental addiction.
8. What organizations are you a member of? 1) Dailyville Freewill Baptist Church 2) Dailyville Masters Mens Group
9. Please provide a brief autobiography about your family life or anything not mentioned above that you would like to share with the public. I am married to Leann (Lawless) Gedeon and we have made Latham our home for 17 years. My daughter Gracie is a freshman and my son Ethan is a 7th grader at Western. I am an avid outdoorsman and hunter here in the Western community.
Elias Riggs
1. What motivated you to run for a seat on the Western Local School Board?
The main motivation in running for the Western school board is to ensure the school district is in compliance with all state board policies and procedures. I will ensure the citizens of our community are represented in terms of all concerns.
2.) If elected, what would be your top priority as a school board member?
If I acquired a seat on the school board at Western Local Schools, I would assure the community the state board policies and procedures are being upheld.
3. What do feel are your strongest qualities that would benefit the students should you be elected?
As a business owner, school teacher and a father of four, I possess many strong qualities that would benefit each and every student. Problem solving, honesty and accountability are three of my strongest qualities.
4. Where are you employed and how do (will) your current job duties make you a suitable candidate for the school board member position?
I am employed by Scioto Country Career Technical Center. My current job position as the autobody instructor has given me more experience in problem solving, budgeting and making informed decisions which will benefit everyone involved.
5. Have you always lived in Pike County?
For the last 16 years, I have been a proud citizen of Pike County.
6. What volunteer work have you been involved in?
I have been a volunteer basketball and baseball coach for Western Local and Scioto County schools’ youth league organizations throughout the years. My time, money and labor has also been donated to Western Local Schools as well as many Pike County businesses.
7. What lesdership roles have you held that would benefit the students at Western?
As an autobody instructor of high school students as well as a coach of elementary and middle school students, I feel my experience with students will enable me to make informed educational decisions for all grade levels.
8. What organizations are you a member of?
I am currently a member of “Skills USA” (an organization that hosts competitions for students in collision repair) and the National Education Association.
9. Please provide a brief autobiography about your family life or anything not mentioned above that you would like to share with the public.
I am the owner of Riggs Auto Body Shop in Latham, Ohio. Currently, I am continuing my education at Rio Grande University while teaching/instructing students at the Career Technical Center. My wife and daughter are elementary educators at Western, one of my sons is a substitute teacher at Western, and my youngest son is a student at Western Junior High. My family is continuously working to make Western the best place it can be for all students and staff. I would love to have a part in it bettering the school as well.
Mick Whitt
1. What motivated you to run for a seat on the Western Local School Board?
My desire in life as a Christian and as a community member is to serve others. Yes, I want to bring positive change to the board and the school, of course; however, it is not because I find fault with those currently serving or the school in general, but rather because I believe in order to achieve excellence one must never settle or be satisfied. We must always strive to do better and be better. I am not running for a board position because of any negativity I feel. I am running because of the positive things I have to offer others.
2. If elected, what would be your top priority as a school board member?
My top priority will be to become as familiar as I can with different aspects of the school to be able to give informed opinions and make informed decisions based on facts. I would also focus on continuing to develop school and community engagement. In a rural setting such as the Western School District the school is the central and focal point of the community. No other single establishment in the district brings so many people together, so frequently, and so effectively as our school. So how do we continue to grow that involvement and partnership between community and school? Mostly by making sure everyone feels heard and valued whether it is the students, teachers and staff, parents, or general community members who love and feel great pride toward Western Local Schools.
3. What do you feel are your strongest qualities that would benefit the students should you be elected?
Honesty and integrity. I say what I mean and mean what I say. I will not tell one person one thing and another person something else because it is more convenient. These are great qualities to be lived out in front of the students.
This is a cliché that is over-used but I really am a problem solver. Circumstances will rarely be perfect, challenges will come, and some days everything seems to go wrong, but how we respond to adversity and how we handle ourselves during those times are a reflection of our problem-solving skills. We can choose to complain, spread negativity, and assign blame ... or we can climb the mountain, push the boulder up the hill one more time, and find a solution. Think through the stress. Do not let it consume you.
The ability to communicate and moderate. To be able to hear two opposing views and find the common ground and common motivations and help those two sides understand one another better. In most cases everyone truly wants what is best for the students and school. When we understand that simple fact we can better appreciate the opinion and viewpoints of others even when we do not agree. My ability to communicate my opinions and ideas clearly, with logic and reason and not emotion, has served me well in many facets of my life and I have no doubt it would serve me well as a school board member.
4. Where are you employed and how do (will) your current job duties make you a suitable candidate for the school board member position?
I am a Project Manager at The Ohio State University. I spend every day of my job as part of a team. We all have different responsibilities, and different strengths and weaknesses, but we have only ONE goal and that is to make our program and office a success. In my job I meet and interact with many companies and organizations and with everyone from CEO’s and Presidents to floor supervisors and employees. I often see how good leadership can both positively and negatively affect those that are implementing the plans and vision of leadership and the direct impact on the product itself. A school district is no different. Leadership has a tremendous and direct impact, through the staff, on the very students they are entrusted to serve.
5. Have you always lived in Pike County?
Born, raised, and have never lived anywhere else. Proud of it.
6. What volunteer work have you been involved in?
I have been a volunteer umpire and referee, a volunteer softball, baseball, boy’s basketball, and flag football coach for the Western Youth League. I also served as the Girl’s Jr. High Basketball assistant coach for 2 years. I have volunteered and served as the PA Announcer for most Western sporting events since 2007.
I served as President, and was a founding member of Overflow Ministries, which started the first food pantry for families in need available in, and exclusively for, the Western Pike County community. We started in 2010 and the food pantry is still available monthly to our community to this day.
7. What leadership roles have you held that would benefit the students at Western?
I have coached varsity softball at Western and served a brief stint on the school board as an appointee in 2011. I have been a quality manager and project manager. In church ministry I have been a youth pastor and have served as a Senior Pastor at two churches for a combined 11 years in the Western School district.
These various experiences have taught me that leadership is not about oneself. It is about knowing and understanding the needs of others. An older preacher once told me, “You don’t drive sheep. You lead them.” The greatest lesson a person in leadership can learn is that you cannot drive people ... you have to lead them. Lead with your voice, your ideas, your wisdom, and mostly your example and compassion..
8. What organizations are you a member of?
I am a licensed minister with Churches of Christ In Christian Union.
9. Please provide a brief autobiography about your family life or anything not mentioned above that you would like to share with the public.
I am a 1994 graduate of Western High School. My parents Dennis and Cheryl, my brother Marcus, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins are also graduates of Western. I have a degree in Business Management from Ohio Christian University. I worked for 17 years as a machinist and CNC programmer before going into quality management. This eventually led to the role I currently fill at OSU. I married my wife Bethany in 1998 and we have two wonderful children. Haley, a 2019 graduate of Western and a freshman at Ohio Christian University, and Noah, a sophomore at Western.
Sherry May
1. What motivated you to try to regain your seat on the Western Local School Board? My biggest motivation is the students. I am excited about the various opportunities that are being incorporated to help our students prepare for their future. We ensure each child has a safe and positive learning environment while attending Western School District. Another motiving factor, is that as a team we establish a vision and set goals for our school district, while working strategically to create an effective budget. The changes made since first becoming a school board member have motivated me to continue to work diligently towards positive results for the district. I enjoy working with our Administration and Staff who are also very passionate about working with our students to help them excel not only academically but with their future.
2. If re-elected, what will be your top priority as a school board member? One of my top priorities is to have every student in our district proud to be a Western Indian! Confident, fulfilled students, are able to learn more effectively and succeed in all aspects of their life. If re-elected, I will continue being actively involved with the growth of our school academically. I will continue to make our district flourish while preparing our students for their futures. In the past four years since I have been a board member, several programs have been implemented. These programs include the GRIT project which students receive workforce ready training while still in high school. Western has partnered with ODE to improve graduation rates and attendance (chosen one of only 14 districts in Ohio to work with Harvard University). Other great programs established are the Adolescent Literacy Program; expanding the College Credit Plus program (Western offers more college credits in-house than any school in southern Ohio); and adding a Life Skills program to our high school. These programs are only a small piece of what we do at Western. I am very proud to have been a part of helping with the growth and improvements to our school and providing wonderful opportunities for our students.
3. What do you feel are your strongest qualities that would benefit the school should you be re-elected? I have a very extensive financial background that will effectively allow me to participate in managing the district budget, however, my strongest quality is my love and devotion to the Western Local School District. My previous experience as a college instructor allows me to understand the educational side of things. Serving as a team member on different projects and committees, shows my ability to work well with others to achieve the same end result.
4. Where are you employed and how do (will) your current job duties make you a suitable candidate for the school board member position? I work as a Senior Financial Analyst for RSI Entech and have owned an accounting/bookkeeping business for more than 11 years. My current duties and experiences, in both the Government and Public sector, are beneficial in my role as a school board member. Each day I specialize in detail analysis and strategic planning, including the ability to analyze complex data and present clear conclusions. I am proficient in accounting, auditing, budgeting, project cost control, data analysis, and planning. I am an established leader with focus on project management, driven initiatives to process improvement, and problem solving.
5. Have you always lived in Pike County? Yes
6. What all volunteer work have you done in the past? Participated in Community Cleanup at the City Park in Waverly, the Annual DOE Science Alliance, Christmas Gifts for Children Program, United Way, Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraisers, American Cancer Society Golf Outing, Safety Work Group Advocate, and Relay for Life.
7. What leadership roles have you held that would benefit the students at Western? I strive to be a leader every single day at work and all aspects of life. I believe in leading by displaying integrity, trust, and transparency in our district. I have had several leadership roles throughout my career. My leadership skills are displayed every day as it is incorporated through my work ethics, team building, projects, running my own business, and even as a parent. I want to provide an open communication between the board, administration, and staff. Trust is earned, not given. I have volunteered many hours to our district over the years and I want nothing more than to lead our children, regardless of background or ability, to one day be successful adults.
8. What organizations are you a member of?
9. Please provide a brief autobiography about your family life or anything not mentioned above that you would like to share with the public. I am a former 1993 graduate of Western High School and am currently a Western Local School Board Member since 2016. I have an associate’s degree in Applied Business, a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting, and currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Forensic Accounting. My husband and I, along with our four children, all graduated from Western. We are very proud of where we came from, and want nothing more than to see it succeed. I vow to be actively involved with continuous improvement in the success of our students. I will be the students’ biggest fan! Their achievements are my successes!
