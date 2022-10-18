With election day quickly approaching, the spotlight turns once again to voting. A key piece of elections infrastructure used in many counties is electronic pollbooks. Unfortunately, the fleet of e-poll books currently in use by county boards of elections are falling out of compliance with state security directives and need to be replaced. Thus, securing state funding to cover a portion of these costs for replacement pollbooks is a key priority for CCAO.
Electronic poll books have a number of beneficial purposes including:E-poll books are voter friendly. They help to reduce check in times for voters, leading to shorter lines on election day. E-poll books support accuracy. E-poll books help ensure that a voter’s correct ballot is identified, reducing poll worker error and increasing election administration accuracy.
E-poll books assist voters, especially those voters who appear at the wrong location, who can be identified and directed to the correct location. E-poll books can even print direction for the voter.
E-poll books are taxpayer friendly. Voter information can be uploaded in matter of hours as opposed to days using paper poll books, necessitating additional staff time.
E-poll books are secure. Upgraded poll books will keep county boards of elections compliant with Secretary of State security directive.
With boards of elections purchasing replacement poll books, counties look to once again partner with the state on funding for these devices. House Bill 673 would provide $7.5 million in state funding to counties for replacement poll books. These funds are estimated to cover 85 percent of the total cost, with the remaining 15 percent covered by counties. This 85/15 partnership split is identical to the cost share enacted the previous time the General Assembly provided poll book funding in 2015.
As elections issues are discussed during the upcoming lame duck session, CCAO strongly encourages members to contact their state lawmakers and ask them to include replacement poll book funding as part of any broader election reform legislation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.