With election day quickly approaching, the spotlight turns once again to voting. A key piece of elections infrastructure used in many counties is electronic pollbooks. Unfortunately, the fleet of e-poll books currently in use by county boards of elections are falling out of compliance with state security directives and need to be replaced. Thus, securing state funding to cover a portion of these costs for replacement pollbooks is a key priority for CCAO.

 Electronic poll books have a number of beneficial purposes including:E-poll books are voter friendly. They help to reduce check in times for voters, leading to shorter lines on election day. E-poll books support accuracy. E-poll books help ensure that a voter’s correct ballot is identified, reducing poll worker error and increasing election administration accuracy.

