Candidates in contested Pike County races were asked to fill out questionnaires for the News Watchman. We will be printing their responses in upcoming elections leading up to the election on Nov. 5. Today, we spotlight candidates in the Beaver Mayor’s Race.
William “Robbie”
Roberts (Incumbent)
1. What prompted you to run for mayor of the Village of Beaver again?I’m very proud of our village. I enjoy working for the village and helping to improve it.
2. If re-elected, what will be your top priority as Mayor of the Village of Beaver? My top priority will be police presence. We need to rid the village of thieves, drugs, and enforce the laws.
3. What do you feel are your strongest qualities that will benefit the residents of Beaver should you be re-elected? My leadership skills, and my knowledge gained as mayor for the past 2.5 years, as well as serving on council for 10.5 years.
4. Where are you employed and how does (will) your past and present job experience benefit the residents of Beaver? I am retired. I am also a Disabled Veteran. I was a platoon leader and Tank Commander, in the 1st Infantry Division known as the Big Red One in the U.S. Army. I led and trained men and I drove Deuce and Half trucks, buses, tanks, Humvees, Jeeps, or anything they wanted me for. I overlooked a drug unit and ran a supply unit for the Quarter Cavalry. I drove Semi Trucks over the road for 15+ years. I had to be self motivated to get my freight where it was supposed to be on time.
5. Have you always lived in Pike County? No, I was born in West Virginia, and I moved to Beaver, where I have lived for the past 20 years.
6. What volunteer work have you been involved in or are you currently involved in? I have coached softball for the Eastern Youth League. I also ran the youth league for a few years, helped with the park, and I’m an honorable member of the Beaver Oktoberfest Committee which I still help with when needed.
7. What organizations are you a member of? I am a part of the Beaver-Union Cemetery Board, The Planning Commission and Zoning Board, The First National Bank Park Board, The Beaver Village Records Retention Commission, The Pike County Commissioners Association, The Pike County Trustees and Fiscal Officer Association, and the Beaver Oktoberfest Committee.
8. What leadership roles, besides Mayor, have you held that will benefit the residents of Beaver? I believe all the leadership roles I held in the Army will help me to lead the residents of Beaver.
9. Please provide a brief autobiography about your family life or anything not mentioned above that you would like to share with the public. I have been married for 25 years. I have three daughters, Erica, Chelsea and Melissa. All graduated from Eastern High School. Erica graduated from Shawnee State, and the other two are still attending college. I have three grandchildren, Carter, Kayllen, and Gracelyn. When I’m not busy with the village, I spend most of my time spoiling my grandkids.
(Roberts is a Republican.)
Alan “Wynn” Sigmon
1. What motivated you to run for Mayor of the Village of Beaver? As a transplant to the village of Beaver I have learned to love the community and the people who reside here. I may not originally be from Beaver, but I am very proud to call it my home and want to see a bright future for the community and the people in it.
2. If elected, what would be your top priority as Beaver Village mayor? My top priority as mayor would be to seek out and receive as much available funding to improve the infrastructure as well as the appearance. I want this community to be a safe environment for the residents and visitors alike.
3. What are your strongest qualities that you feel would benefit the residents of Beaver should you be elected mayor? I am an approachable person who, when faced with an issue or concern, can think about it from all perspectives to piece together a solution that can appease all parties. I am patient and don’t have a knee-jerk reaction and quickly resolve issues with the easiest and most convenient answer, but really dig deep and assure it is for the benefit of both the resident and the village as an entirety.
4. Where are you employed and how will any job experiences that you have had be beneficial to residents of Beaver? I am currently employed by Sprint PCS (3 years), where I am the Chillicothe location Assistant Store Manager. Daily I deal with problem solving and mutually beneficial solutions. It takes patience, understanding, and focus, but I always make sure to see all issues from beginning to end.
5. How long have you lived in Beaver? Pike County? I have lived in Beaver and Pike County for five years now.
6. What volunteer experience do you have? I feel that all members of village council, while compensated, are volunteers. There are many long Saturdays and Sundays spent at the ball fields, cleaning up buildings, or having special meetings to accommodate unforeseen circumstances. We strive ourselves to serve the village and give every spare minute to make it a place that people want to visit, and also to assure that the residents are as proud as we are to call it home.
7. What organizations are you a member of? I am a member of the Pike County Farm Bureau and President of the Beaver Village Council.
8. What leadership roles have you held that would benefit the residents of Beaver? I was a student/athlete in high school and college, and captain of numerous teams. I’m not the most vocal at times but lead by example. Having the ability to have a goal and aid others in guiding them towards that goal and being successful is something that I strive to do in my career and personal life as well.
9. Please provide a brief autobiography of your family life or anything not mentioned above that you would like to share with the public. I live with my wife of going on 4 years, Jade, and our two beautiful children, Cambrie (2) and Bram (3 months) in the beautiful Village of Beaver and could not be more proud.
