A Waverly man lost his life on Friday as a result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 32 at Germany Road in Pike County.
According to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, David M. Carter, 43, of Waverly, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The incident occurred on Friday at approximately 7:23 a.m., according to the Patrol, when a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Carter was traveling southbound on Beaver Pike Road.
The Patrol reported that Carter turned right onto State Route 32, traveling westbound, prior to attempting to make a U-turn on State Route 32, then was struck in the driver’s door by a westbound semi-truck.
The 2016 Kenworth semi-truck was operated by Fred Stenderup, 55, of El Mirage, Arizona, who was was not injured, according to the Patrol.
The Patrol reminds all motorists to obey all traffic control signs.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.