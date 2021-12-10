BEAVER— The latest round of the state's water infrastructure grant program was announced earlier this week, with one Pike County community receiving aid.
According to Gov. Mike DeWine's office, the village of Beaver will receive a $264,790 grant for maintenance and safety improvements to the village’s two existing water storage tanks- expected to benefit 556 people.
For years, Beaver Mayor William Roberts said his community has been seeking funds to improve its 150,000-gallon and 80,000-gallon tanks.
"This will 100% make our water better," he said in a Friday interview. "We have had a lot of dirt and rust built up in the tanks over the years."
Located just outside the village center, the larger tank has been in Beaver since the early 1980s and had an exterior paint job in 2007- one year before the construction of the 80,000-gallon tank near Eastern Local Schools.
With exception for the paint, the 150,000-gallon tank has had no improvements which has caused the issues of the current day.
Brown water, caused by pinhole leaks a mixture of rust and sediment entering the clean water, has been reported by Beaver residents who have had to rely on bottled water when these instances occur.
"When that happens, we have to flush the lines," Roberts said, citizens also having to keep the brown water away from their clothes and dishwasher. "Then we re-apply the chemicals and have to get rid of a lot of water."
The project is also receiving funds - a $396,160 grant - from the Ohio Public Works Commission and is the hope of Roberts to get started in March 2022 and to be completed by the end of the year.
"I am really thankful for Gov. DeWine and the OPWC," the mayor said, also expressing his gratitude for the DLZ Corporation.
The latest grant is part of the third round of the new Ohio BUILDS water infrastructure grant program where projects in all 88 counties received portions of the $109 million awarded this week.
As part of House Bill 168, which passed the Ohio House in June, approximately $250 million went towards the establishment of the Water and Sewer Quality Program. The legislation uses American Rescue Plan Act funds and also appropriated $84 million to the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and $422 million to the Office of Budget and Management.
“Clean drinking water is part of the foundation for a good quality of life, yet too many communities in Ohio can't reliably provide residents with this basic necessity due to crumbling infrastructure has been too expensive to fix," said Gov. Mike DeWine in a press release. "My administration is committed to helping our communities address these important water issues, and we look forward to additional conversations with the Ohio General Assembly about the potential of expanding this program with additional funds."
Pike County has already been a beneficiary of the state's grant rollout, where $400,000 will go to sewer system improvements of Waverly Gables Boulevard.
Due to heavy applications of salt to keep the road, which leads to the the Adena Pike Medical Center, Pike County Engineer Denny Salisbury previously said the pipes under the road had been corroded.
Since applications for the program opened in late July, the Ohio Department of Development received more than 1,200 grant applications requesting nearly $1.4 billion in funding.
“As evidenced in the number of applications submitted, the need for these projects is great,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of Development. “We are committed to working with the Ohio legislature to fund additional projects through the program.”
