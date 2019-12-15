The Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) recently announced that an area resident received the 2019 Trooper of the Year Award.
Trooper Ryan N. Miller, 29, who resides in Chillicothe with his wife, Paige, was selected for the award “in recognition of outstanding service during 2019 at the Chillicothe Post.”
“Fellow officers stationed at Chillicothe chose Trooper Miller based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public,” said Lt. Timothy Karwatske, of the Chillicothe Post of the OSP. “Trooper Miller is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award, to be announced at a later date.”
Miller, a native of Chillicothe, began his career with the OSP in 2016 and has served at both the Xenia and Chillicothe posts. He also serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and holds an Associate Degree in Law Enforcement Technology from Ohio University and an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from the Community College of the Air Force.
“Trooper Miller received the ‘Scholastic Award’ and ‘Top Driver Award’ while in the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy, and has received the Highway Patrol Physical Fitness, Criminal Patrol, and ACE Awards,” said Karwatske.
