Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans issued a Level 1 Snow Advisory on Tuesday morning, Feb. 25. The roads are snow and ice covered. Roadways are hazardous. Drive with caution.
ODOT, as well as the Pike County Engineer's Office, Township and Village road crews, are working to clear the roadways at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.