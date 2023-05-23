(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced new user-friendly features to OhioMeansJobs.com, coordinated by InnovateOhio, the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. These new features take a faster, streamlined approach to connect unemployed Ohioans with jobs while helping employers identify new talent. The enhancements are the next phase to improve customer experience with OhioMeansJobs.com.

“This improved resource will help connect Ohioans with a new job, so they are able to provide their families with the best opportunity right here in Ohio,” said Governor DeWine.


