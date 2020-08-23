The music sounds the same. The band formations will just look a little different.
High school football is back, and so are the Waverly High School Marching Tigers.
Tuesday’s announcement from Governor DeWine allowing the go-ahead for high school football and all of the other sports brought a lot of excitement to area teenagers in a world that has been turned upside down, thanks to COVID-19.
In the evenings this past week, the sounds of a new season from the instruments of the Marching Tigers could be heard reverberating from the hilltop field at the school campus into the streets of Waverly and the valley below. It is band camp week; however, this year “band camp” is held at Waverly High School.
Although much is still unknown about how the band portion of Waverly’s football games will be handled, Director Zack Ross is thrilled to be back in action.
“It is a great feeling after not knowing whether we were going to have any sort of normal performance or games. We are still waiting to see what rules we have to follow, and how long our shows will last,” said Ross.
“I’ve tried to make it clear to the kids if nothing else they’ve been able to get together in the summer here. They’ve been outside and gotten exercise and played their horns again with all of their friends. That is what they’ve missed since March.”
It has been a long six months since the Tigers were all together.
“We went to district band contest (in March) and did really well. That’s when it all went crazy. They haven’t played as a band since then,” said Ross. “They all got back together two weeks ago in sections and had sectionals all week. Last week we had pre-band camp just in the mornings. Normally we would be away for band camp at Cedar Lakes in West Virginia. The school was really good about trying to recreate the band camp experience here at school and keep everyone as safe as possible.”
The band had just elected officers on Thursday. They included President Marli Holderness, Vice President Eric Patton, Secretary Gwen Cooper, Treasurer Justin Traylor, and Uniform Manager Grace Dickerson. Even though it is different, the officers are glad they get to have a season in some form.
“I feel privileged to have done this,” said Marli Holderness, who is also a senior. “A lot of bands canceled or didn’t get to have band camp. I feel lucky. We are very grateful for a season.”
Each day during the week-long band camp, Monday through Friday, the Marching Tigers worked from 8 a.m. until noon, and then from 6 p.m. until sundown.
“We start out with early morning stretches and then we march onto the field,” said Justin Traylor, another senior. “We do the same in the evenings. In between, we work on big band and bettering ourselves with our music. It is very tiring but also very rewarding.”
“We get a little bit of free time during the day to work on our own thing, whether it be memorizing the moves or whatever we need to do,” added Gwen Cooper, a senior.
Eric Patton continued, “Then we get to leave for dinner because we can’t eat any meals here except what we pack in our own lunches.”
Waverly’s marching style has always consisted of four-person squads. But with social distancing thrown into the mix, that needed to change. For this year, the Marching Tigers will be using two-person squads, which in turn forces the whole band to spread out and use more of the field.
“It was a little bit of a challenge. No one told me to do it,” said Ross, explaining the way he instituted the change.
“I just thought we were supposed to keep our distance as much as possible. They are going to be side-by-side a lot. If we can make that gap bigger, it will help. Usually our style of marching is two-step spacing, and a marching step is 22-and-a-half inches. So obviously, two marching steps is not six feet (apart) like we are supposed to be. But four marching steps is actually seven-and-a-half feet. So they are no closer than seven-and-a-half feet with a few exceptions occasionally.”
Although it has been a challenge, the band is getting used to it.
“We are about two steps off our yard lines rather than one step for four people (per squad), which is a lot harder with different steps and different counts on music,” said Grace Dickerson. “We have two times more squads. Charting our moves is a lot different.”
“There are a lot more squads since we’re are all spread out,” added Gwen Cooper. “The arrangement of moves and the way we do things takes much longer.”
If the Tigers are allowed to do a pre-game show, they plan to do their large ‘W’ formation on the field, just like any other year.
“Our ‘W’ is going to be much larger. We are stretching out over the entire field,” said Eric Patton. “We look more impressive because of how long the ‘W’ is, but we are the same size of band as last year.”
With the older band members reconfiguring their steps, teaching the younger ones can be challenging.
“For all of these new kids, it is hard,” said Marli Holderness. “It is their first band camp, and it looks like this. We are trying to be as positive as we can for them, but it is difficult.”
“It is very tiring,” said Dickerson. “But we’ve made progress. I think we had more progress here than we had in the last few band camps.”
Eric Patton added, “We did a lot in a week that really hasn’t been that long.”
“Some of us being seniors, we are trying to have as much fun as we can without it being an actual band camp,” said Cooper.
When the Tigers are inside the school hallways or in close proximity to each other, Ross said they are required to wear a mask.
“We have enough sectionals so they can spread out. When the full band is practicing inside we have to use the stage. We marked all the spots with Xs and the chairs are six feet apart,” said Ross. “So they aren’t in your typical section or curved row. Everything is a little different right now. We are rolling with the changes. The kids have been good about following all of the rules.”
Additional cleaning is needed as well. Good sanitizing practices are being followed.
“We wipe down music stands each day. Everyone has disinfectant spray for their reeds and mouthpieces. They all have Waverly Band masks,” said Ross. “We are doing what we can. We had a good week. We have learned pre-game, halftime and post-game. Hopefully we can do all of those at the football games unless they tell us differently.”
Since there are fewer football games and many parades have been canceled for the fall, Ross is looking into the possibility of having some outdoor concerts in Waverly that would allow the Tigers to practice their marching music, but also allow folks to come and listen to them in a socially distanced format.
“We are making the best lemonade we can out of lemons,” said Ross.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.