The annual Pike County Hunger Walk has been added to the 2020 list of cancelled area group activities, events and festivals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A very different Virtual Fundraiser for the Food Pantry of the Pike County Outreach Council of Churches will be held from October 1 through 25.
Participants can walk one mile on their choice of route, schedule and time. Or they may follow a one-mile proposed Prayer Walk, the map of which was drawn by Waverly First Baptist Church Pastor and Pike Outreach President Josh Remy. All food and financial donations are appreciated and accepted, whether you walk or you do not walk one mile.
We encourage everyone to snap a photo of themselves during their walk. Use hashtag #virtualhungerwalk2020, so we can collect pictures of our Pike Outreach supporters.
The Food Pantry serves persons from all of Pike County. One qualifying individual or one qualifying family member, who must wear a mask on Outreach properties, may come once every seven days to pick up food selected by a masked volunteer. The choice food pantry is not open until further notice, due to current Ohio COVID-19 Rules.
A total of 100 percent of all funds raised will be used locally to support those residents that struggle to feed, clothe and house their families. Pike Outreach has seen a marked increase in use of their services as COVID-19 continues to affect our lives.
With every dollar donated, the Food Pantry is able to provide three meals to Pike County hungry children and families.
Please mail checks made payable to “Pike Outreach” at 107 West Second Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690, or go to their Facebook page by October 31, 2020.
Also please feel free to call Elisabeth Howard, Pike Outreach Executive Director, at (740) 947–7151 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with any questions.
Thank you for your steady, generous and substantial support of the Annual Hunger Walk.
The 2020 Pike County Hunger Walk Committee Members include: Nancy Billings and Pike Outreach President & Waverly First Baptist Church Pastor Josh Remy — Co-Coordinators; Elisabeth Howard — Pike Outreach Executive Director; Autumn Topping – Pike Outreach Pantry Manager; Calvin Tysen -Treasurer; Jim Clark — Assistant Treasurer; Bill Webb — BV Fundraiser; Julie Billings — Publicity — Pike County News Watchman; and Zack Ross — Waverly High School Band Director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.