A man was arrested after a short standoff on Tuesday, according to Pike County Interim Sheriff James E. Nelson.
According to Nelson, the Pike County Sheriff's office received a call for service on Tuesday at 12:59 p.m. from the area of Smith Road in reference to a male subject entering a residence occupied by an adult female and her children and locking them in the residence.
"Upon arrival of deputies, it was found that the male subject had left the residence and was driven to the area of Darst Road," according to the sheriff's office. "The male subject identified as Kevin Jenkins was then located in a small camper on Darst Road where a short standoff with the subject ensued."
Jenkins was taken into custody by Nelson along with deputies, according to the sheriff's office.
Jenkins has been charged with felony burglary and unlawful restraint. He is currently being held in the Butler County Jail on a $41,250 bond.
