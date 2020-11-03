The results of the race for Pike County Sheriff will ride on 363 provisional ballots still to be counted in upcoming days.

As of Tuesday night when regular ballots were counted, Tracy D. Evans (I) had 5,542 votes, or 50.73 percent of the county’s vote, and current Sheriff James E. Nelson (D) had 5,383 votes, or 49.27 percent. The race is close enough that the provisional ballots will determine the winner.

Nelson, who was appointed interim sheriff in 2019, is also the former Piketon Chief of Police, among other law enforcement positions he has held during his career. Evans is currently serving as investigator for the Pike County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and has also served in the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Waverly Police Department.

