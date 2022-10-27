PIKE COUNTY, OH — Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) has earned a Bronze Award for Non-Broadcast Video Production in the 43rd Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies, including Adobe, Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.
“Now, more than ever, it is necessary to celebrate video work that reflects the top tier of our industry, such as Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth,” said Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “This year’s submissions reflect an industry that has returned to the important work of storytelling, one that has returned with a new perspective that values innovation, agility, equity, and tenacious creativity.”
FBP received the award for their submission of Preparing the Future PORTS D&D Project, showcasing photography and video drone footage of the site project. Donnie Locke, an FAA-licensed drone operator provided aerial video and edited the final product; Michelle Teeters, FBP’s photographer, supplied a series of still photos; and, Jack Williams directed the project and final edit.
“We have a great team of talented professionals and are excited about this award,” said Jack Williams, director of Communications for Fluor-BWXT. “It is an honor to be recognized for the hundreds of hours that our team puts in to capture history-in-the-making during the demolition of the X-326 process building.”
This year, The Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Netflix, Jennifer Garner, HBO Latin America, Microsoft, RadicalMedia, Condé Nast, Adobe, Nickelodeon, and Partizan. The full list of the 43rd Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.