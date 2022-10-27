Telly award

Pictured from left: Michelle Teeters, Jack Williams and Donnie Locke display the Telly Award won by the group for Non-Broadcast Video Production.

 Photo submitted by Fluor-BWXT

PIKE COUNTY, OH — Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) has earned a Bronze Award for Non-Broadcast Video Production in the 43rd Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies, including Adobe, Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

“Now, more than ever, it is necessary to celebrate video work that reflects the top tier of our industry, such as Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth,” said Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “This year’s submissions reflect an industry that has returned to the important work of storytelling, one that has returned with a new perspective that values innovation, agility, equity, and tenacious creativity.”


