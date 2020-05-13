Since the middle of March when everything started to shut down with the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the state and throughout the country were forced to adapt and change quickly.
It was not known if or how graduations could take place until early May when Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Education released their recommendations.
Following those guidelines and recommendations, Piketon High School will be having a drive-in style graduation on Sunday, May 17 at 5 p.m., which is the originally planned time and date.
An initial letter from Principal Jeff Reuter and Senior Class Advisor Todd Peitz sent to graduates and parents on May 1 described the reasoning for the decision to have a drive-in graduation. The Ohio Department of Education’s top preference was for schools to hold a virtual graduation ceremony. However, the letter stated that the administration and staff at Scioto Valley Local Schools felt that a virtual ceremony would not adequately provide recognition for the years of work a student puts into making it to graduation day.
“We also understand the importance of walking across the stage, receiving your diploma, and celebrating this accomplishment with your parents and classmates. Graduating high school is an important step in the adventure of life, and we want to celebrate it as appropriately as we can based upon the requirements put forth in dealing with the current COVID-19 crisis,” said the letter in-part.
“As such, we will be holding a drive-in style graduation this year that involves the entire senior class at the same time. Rather than holding the ceremony by appointment or doing a drive-thru, we feel that by using a drive-in style, we will be able to celebrate each student in the same manner as what we would during a normal ceremony, as well as hold an event that allows for all of the seniors to celebrate each other. The graduation ceremony will be held at the originally scheduled date and time of May 17 at 5 p.m. and will be held in the east parking lot between the new high school and the old football stadium, in front of the weight room.
An additional letter issued to seniors and parents on May 7 explained the plans in detail for the ceremony on Sunday, May 17 at 5 p.m.
“Congratulations on this exciting achievement. We recognize that this is not the ceremony and event you planned for or even dreamed of, and we share your disappointment that the usual format for our graduation cannot happen this year,” read the first paragraph in-part. “However, we think that the ceremony we have planned will be a unique and special way to recognize each senior based upon the situation and requirements that we are under.”
Further, the drive-in style ceremony will allow student speakers to present their speeches to the class, each member of the class to be recognized and receive their scroll, and for the class to be together in the entirety for one last time.
The parking lot opens at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, one hour prior to the ceremony. There will be no advance parking or early arrivals allowed. Parking will be first come/first served and will not be based on alphabetical order. The entrance to the school will not be open until 4 p.m.
The graduate must bring the parking pass that was sent out in the mail. Failure to bring the parking pass will prevent the graduate from entering the school grounds and participating in the ceremony. There will not be extra passes issued at the gate.
The vehicle the graduate brings to the ceremony must be street legal. No ATVs, trailers, hay wagons, etc. will be allowed. A car, van, truck, etc. are all acceptable. In the case of pick-up trucks, no passengers will be allowed to ride in the bed. All individuals attending must be in the cab of the truck.
One vehicle per student is allowed, except in the case of separated or divorced parents. The passengers in the vehicle must include the student. Any additional vehicles that have not been given a parking pass will be turned away at the entrance to the school. In the instance that an additional pass is needed for divorced/separated parents, obtaining an individual pass must be done before May 15. Passes will not be provided on the day of graduation. Contact the school if an additional pass is needed.
Everyone must remain in the vehicle. No one is permitted to move between vehicles, trade vehicles, or gather outside of any vehicle. Families of the graduate may stand outside and next to the vehicle as the graduate is being announced to improve line of sight. But once the graduate is announced, family must return to the vehicle.
The ceremony will begin with the usual introductions of the Board of Education, the superintendents of Scioto Valley Schools and the Pike County Career Technology Center, and Mr. Reuter.
Each student speaker will be introduced, at which time that student should exit their vehicle and proceed to the stage to give their speech. Two parents or passengers in the car may proceed to the designated area in front of the parking lot to take a photograph of their graduate speaking if they wish. At the conclusion of the speech, the student and photographer must immediately return to and re-enter the vehicle.
When it comes time for the introduction of graduates, all graduates will exit their vehicles and remain standing next to them. Mr. Reuter will be calling forth students in groups to receive their scrolls, 10 students at a time.
To do this, each student will receive a card at arrival that has a number on it. That number will correspond to the group the graduate will be called forward in. Each member of the group will have a clearly marked area in which they will stand to receive their diploma. Once all of the members of the group have proceeded to this designated location, each graduate will have their name read and will be presented with their scroll.
When students are called forward, they may bring two individuals with them to a designated area for photography. This area will be directly across from each graduate so that the individuals taking photos can have a clear line of vision. In addition, Mrs. (Libby) Crothers will also be photographing graduates during the ceremony.
Once all members of the group have received their diplomas, each student and the individual(s) taking photos will return to and re-enter their vehicles.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Mr. Reuter will present the entire class and conduct the turning of the tassels. At this point, graduates will step out and stand next to the vehicle until the tassel is turned and then re-enter the vehicle.
Following the ceremony, Piketon will be celebrating the graduates by holding a parade of cars through town. The entire village will be invited to come outside on their porches and in their yards (using proper social distancing) to cheer and celebrate the graduates. The parade of cars will be led by members of the Piketon Police Department and buses from the school district fleet. This is an optional parade, and an alternative exit will be available if the graduate chooses not to participate. Police and staff will guide graduates in the proper direction after the ceremony.
Once the ceremony is completed, attendees will be asked to leave the facility by either participating in the parade or by alternative exits. There will be no congregating or gathering permitted on school grounds after the ceremony.
“We apologize for this, but the requirements put forth by the state prohibit us from allowing mass gatherings beyond the graduation ceremony,” the letter concluded.
“Again, we understand your disappointment at having a non-traditional ceremony, but we look forward to creating this new memory with you on May 17 and celebrating this momentous occasion.”
Reuter talked more in-depth about the challenges and the positives that have taken place throughout the last two months since school was closed initially for three weeks and then for the remainder of the year.
“We changed our graduation plans four times,” said Reuter talking about the time leading up to when the state guidelines were announced. “I had planned on using the football field for social distancing and had all of the measurements spaced out, but we were waiting on Governor DeWine. Lack of definitive information made it hard to plan. We didn’t want to announce it and then have to change it, knowing that people might be counting on a certain type of ceremony.”
Since the graduation is outside and drive-in style, it will allow opportunities that will honor the class of 2020 in ways that couldn’t happen with a traditional inside graduation.
For example, Reuter said former student and Piketon grad Bryce Coreno will be on-hand, flying his drone camera for footage of the event from the air.
“That’s going to be a great keepsake,” said Reuter.
Within the school system, teamwork, cooperation and innovation have been at the forefront.
“I can’t say enough about how proud I am of the staff. I knew the kind of people we have working here at Piketon. They’ve risen to the occasion. Although our hands are tied, we’ve been able to do some great things,” said Reuter.
“Todd Peitz has done a fantastic job with the details of all of this (drive-in graduation). I’m super excited about graduation and praying for good weather. Now the worst thing that could happen is a thunderstorm. At normal graduations, Mom and Dad can’t be right there with their graduate. With this graduation, they can. The downside is the fact that we have to limit the people coming to the ceremony. There is no march and no band. But we are trying to get as close as we can get to our normal graduation.”
