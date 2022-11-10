There have been 40 days of testimony in the murder trial  of George Wagner IV. Wagner along with his brother Jake, mother Angela and father Billy are charged with numerous crimes all related to the planning, execution and cover up of killing seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley in April of 2016. 

Angela and Jake have pleaded guilty to charges and in exchange for the death penalty not being sought against George or Billy who are both fighting the charges. Angela and Jake have testified against George and will have to testify against Billy to satisfy the requirements of the their plea bargain.


