There have been 40 days of testimony in the murder trial of George Wagner IV. Wagner along with his brother Jake, mother Angela and father Billy are charged with numerous crimes all related to the planning, execution and cover up of killing seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley in April of 2016.
Angela and Jake have pleaded guilty to charges and in exchange for the death penalty not being sought against George or Billy who are both fighting the charges. Angela and Jake have testified against George and will have to testify against Billy to satisfy the requirements of the their plea bargain.
After hearing arguments about the transcripts of 2018 wiretaps on Tuesday afternoon, Judge Randy Deering allowed some the wiretaps to be played for the jury Wednesday. The recording and corresponding transcripts were from conversations between George and his brother Jake during the time they were employed at R&L Trucking out of Wilmington. Other recording were phone conversations that were recording involving members of the Wagner family.
BCI agent Ryan Scheiderer, testified took the stand Tuesday and said that agents bugged the semi tractor that George and Jake were driving for the company. Scheiderer also testified that he would pose aa ficticious people on social media to try to entice the Wagners to be recorded talking about the murders. Scheiderer said using false information and fake names was ethical and legal.
On Wednesday, the first recordings played were phone conversations between George and his younger brother, Jake and Jake's wife at the time Beth Ann Armer. In one conversation between Jake and his then wife, the two discussed Beth Ann's difficulties living with Angela and Angels's two grandchildren while Jake was traveled most of time.
"I feel like I'm living in Nazi Germany," Armer said at one point during the conversation.
Most the recordings do not implicate George Wagner IV in the murders and his attorneys have now started to argue that George wasn't even there the night of the murders, which totally contradicts his brother's testimony.
The State will rest its case Monday after putting all the evidence into record on Monday.
On Thursday. a defense witness was called to the stand, out of turn, due to a scheduling conflict. Jonathyn Priest, a blood pattern analysis expert testified about blood patterns, shoe prints, gun flashes and drag marks.
Jake Wagner testified that he saw a flash from a gun when his father was inside Kenneth Rhoden's residence. Priest conducted an experiment and concluded it was but impossible for Jake to see a gun flash from his position outside the residence at that time of day with a light on inside the residence.
His most impactful testimony may have been when he was asked if one person could have executed all the acts at the of Chris Rhoden Sr.
"While I can't eliminate completely multiple offenders, a single individual could have done everything that we see at the scene," Priest said.
Court will be recess rom in observance of Veterans' Day and Monday will be mostly procedural with the State cataloging evidence into record.
The defense is expected to continue with its case, Tuesday.
