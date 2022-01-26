WAVERLY— Just more than two years after its first recoveries, the Ohio Auditor of State office announced additional findings against the former executive director of the Pike County Convention and Visitors Bureau on Tuesday.
In its audit released this week, the office found discrepancies and deficiencies in 18 different areas- this audit focusing on the bureau’s 2017 and 2018 financial activity. A list including overpayments, payments from the wrong account, and insufficient financial records; bureau officials offered no response to the Auditor’s findings.
“Checks and balances are critical components to an accountable and trustworthy government,” said Auditor of State Keith Faber in a released statement. “It is clear that the Pike County CVB failed to acknowledge the responsibility they have to taxpayers and need to make adjustments to their policies.”
As a result of the findings, former CVB Executive Director Sharon Manson and former trustee Julia Dixon are now being held “jointly and severally liable,” on a variety of expenses listed totaling more than $28,000.
According to the audit, two employees were overpaid, in separate amounts of $95, $75, and $195 for a total of $365- which Manson is being held jointly responsible along with the workers. Dixon co-signed onto the $195 check and is also held liable with the former director.
The primary recovery, which has been issued against Manson, is in the amount of $16,871 in the favor of the CVB’s operating fund. Another $3,584 is owed in favor of the Jingle Bell Parade account.
This account was subject to several other findings, including payments from wrong accounts and improper documentation.
“The Bureau inappropriately expended money from the main operating bank account for activities related to the Jingle Bell festival in the amount of $10,813,” reads the audit. “The Bureau also inappropriately expended money from the Jingle Bell Parade account for activities that should be paid from the main operating account in the amount of $252.”
Another $7,596 from improper expenses, cash advances, interest and late fees on the bureau’s credit card — listed as an illegal public money use finding — was issued against Manson.
Lacking the proper the policy and procedure for what the CVB credit card could be used for, the audit broke down the $7,596 as followed:
- Interest on cash advances in the amount of $2,604.
- Interest on purchases in the amount of $60.
- Late fees in the amount of $117.
- Various purchases, including but not limited to food, fuel and hotels in the amount of $4,815.
These findings come after when then Auditor of State Dave Yost issued $85,390 in findings against Manson in January 2019. As the News Watchman reported, these charges stemmed from undocumented purchases made by the former director of the bureau’s credit card and checking account from 2013 to 2016.
An additional $15,000-plus in findings for recovery were issued against two of the bureau’s trustees, who signed some of the checks without proof that the spending was proper.
As a non-profit organization, CVB had relied on an excise tax placed on lodging of transient guests within the county. As of 2019, that bed-tax rate was set at 3% with 33% going to the county and the remainder to the bureau.
That changed in July 2020, when the Pike County Commissioners redirected those revenues to the Pike County Chamber of Commerce. Their reason for this decision, according to court documents, was that prior financial mismanagement outlined by the Auditor of State.
Four months later, CVB filed suit against the board on the grounds that the redirection of the funds to a new entity violated state law. The case made its way to the Ohio Supreme Court, who upheld the commissioners’ decision with Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor and the other six justices all concurring in their November 2021 decision.
The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit is continuing its investigation into the Pike County CVB.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
