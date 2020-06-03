On a cold and dreary evening in late March, the sounds of a rhythmic tapping on a Waverly sidewalk could be heard from a block away.
That mysterious sound was coming from the soles of tap shoes worn by sisters Virginia and Olivia Dickens, who were performing a dance routine in front of their home.
In that style of dance, the “taps” on the heel and toe of each shoe provide the percussive sound. And in the cool air, the reverberation of each cadence carried.
Thinking back to that night, the sisters recalled that they were recording a routine for their instructor, Shannon (Martin) Hall, the owner and founder of Shannon’s Studio II in Waverly. At the time, dancers were supposed to be working at home since the studio was closed in mid-March per the state of Ohio’s orders due to coronavirus/COVID-19 fears.
“When everything first started, we were still practicing regularly because we weren’t sure if we were going to have competitions. Shannon had texted everyone and asked them to send in videos of them dancing since we weren’t able to be in the studio, so we were sending in a video of our routine,” explained Virginia Dickens.
“We tapped on the sidewalk that night so we could prop the phone up on the porch and record our routine. But sometimes we tap on our (wooden) porch and it is even louder. The neighbors came outside that night because they heard us too.”
In the coldest temperatures, the living room served as a dance studio. It was convenient for the siblings to share a routine and be able to practice at home.
Most of the time, the sisters appreciate their bond through dancing.
“It comes in handy a lot, especially when you can’t remember the next step,” said Virginia of dancing with Olivia.
“We butt heads here and there about a few things, but that is part of being sisters,” added Olivia.
Olivia, 15, has been dancing the longest of the two sisters.
“I’ve been dancing for 12 years. I gave it up one year because I wanted to do gymnastics. Virginia was in gymnastics, and I wanted to be like Virginia,” said Olivia. “But I hated it, so I went back to dancing the next year.”
Virginia, 17, has been involved in various school activities, but she has gravitated back to dancing.
“I danced when I was little. But I then stopped and didn’t do competitions until I was in eighth grade,” explained Virginia. “Then I started dancing again.”
Both sisters prefer tap dancing, although they do participate in jazz as well.
The musicality of tapping is a big reason for their love of that style.
“It just comes easy,” said Olivia. “Personally for me, when I hear the music, I can feel it. It is really amazing. It is like speaking with our feet.”
Virginia added, “It just seems natural. I love the sounds that I’m able to make with my taps. I love how Shannon and Ryan (Savely Obetz) choreograph the music so the sounds of your taps go along perfectly with the song. It is like we are speaking with the sound of our taps.”
Virginia has participated in cross country, band and cheerleading at Waverly High School. Olivia has stayed with dancing the entire time.
“I love dance and the arts. I could never give up dance to play volleyball, soccer or something like that. I just love dancing so much,” said Olivia.
“Dance teaches me a lot. It taught me to be poised and strong and take harsh criticism but continue to get back up on my feet and grow from it. I just try to go back out the next weekend and do even better. I like the competition between not only your other teammates and the competitors, but also yourself.”
The girls have also made friends with other dancers who they would have never known otherwise.
“The studio is not tied to the school,” said Virginia. “So you are dancing with people from a bunch of different places. So I know people who I would not know at all without dance.”
The two sisters said they don’t always participate in nationals, but they did last summer and it has created some of their best memories thus dar.
“In 2019 at nationals, we won the competition,” said Olivia. “We were national champions in our division for our large group tap ‘Freedom’. It was one of my best moments. I don’t normally attend nationals because it is optional. I had gone once or twice before. And it was Virginia’s first time. It was nice going back with my new team (at that time), which was all of the seniors and juniors (including Virginia).”
Virginia enjoys the camaraderie of dancing.
“I love when we are back stage, and we are all waiting,” said Virginia. “We are all ready, and the whole group is waiting to go on the stage. You are just back there hanging out. You are all nervous, but you are also excited. It is fun to be back there and prepare with everyone to go on stage.”
Through practices, teamwork and travels, strong bonds are formed among the dancers.
“It isn’t just your teammates, but your family,” said Olivia. “Stepping on stage with your family is so amazing. Amazing is an understatement for what it actually feels like.”
The two sisters have been apart from their dance family for nearly three months. During the season, they would go to practice once a week from 5:30 to 9 p.m. In other years, they had two sessions per week on different days. Now they are just waiting for the time when they can go back to the studio again.
Dance studios were allowed to open up on May 26 per guidance from state of Ohio, but demand for the cleaning supplies needed to open has pushed that date back to later this summer.
Both sisters miss dancing very much.
“I miss hanging out with all of the people in our dance groups,” said Virginia.
Olivia added, “I can’t wait to get back.”
In the meantime, the sisters will continue to dance at home when the mood strikes, and maybe even on the porch so all of the neighbors can hear.
