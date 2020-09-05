One thing is certain for schools right now; this is going to be a unique school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools have had to change their regular routine somewhat in order to follow social distancing and cleaning mandates.
According to Joyce Welsh, of the Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities (PCBDD), the Early Childhood and Family Center (ECFC), which is the school-age unit operated by PCBDD, has had to make preparations for dealing with the current situation.
“The staff at PCBDD and ECFC have worked very hard to take every precaution necessary for the safety of the students attending school during this difficult time,” Welsh stated. “Every desk has a desk shield and desks are placed six feet apart in the classrooms. Each student was provided five masks each to wear during the day.”
Welsh indicated that each student was provided with their own water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day, and she said that students at the center are practicing social distancing.
“The building has signs, floor stickers and marking to assist everyone in social distancing,” Welsh said. “Hands-free hand sanitizing stations are provided throughout the building. The building is being sanitized throughout the day creating the safest environment possible for each student.”
The Early Childhood and Family Center is located at 10 American Boulevard, Piketon, behind the Pike County Career Technology Center (CTC). Anyone interested in their child attending ECFC may call 740-289-1681.
