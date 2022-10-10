Scott Crace, a community service director from the Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities, came to address Waverly Village Council, Tuesday night.
Crace said he was there to explain the situation and ask council for some leniency on a fence that the board built at one the houses they had purchased on St. Mary’s Lane.
“The Pike County Board (of Developmental Disabilities) and Pike Metropolitan Housing collaborated to buy 27 homes sprinkled all over Pike County to serve folks with developmental disabilities,” Crace said.
According to Crace, in November of 2021, the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities offered the state an opportunity to apply for a grant to serve youth (with developmental disabilities.)
“I wrote a grant in an effort to pull down $23,000 in fiscal year ‘22 and $18,000 in fiscal year ‘23. That grant money is only used to pay the rent of this home, pay the staff in this home, and furnish this home,” Crace said. “Once we were able to know we could staff this home for youth, I started working with Pike Metropolitan Housing to buy a home. We found an appropriate home on St. Marys Lane. We purchased it through a capital housing grant.”
The next step, according to Crace, was to apply for $7,000 to replace the existing roof and upgrade the HVAC and electrical systems throughout the house, to make it kid-friendly.
According to Crace, after speaking with a team of service and support administrators, the county board determined they would use this home “in an effort to give those moms and dads some respite for an opportunity to have a date night or a night without a kid.”
The dilemma is, unknowingly the board received capital money again and used part of that money to erect a privacy fence, but neither the PCBDD nor the contractor was aware of ordinance in Waverly regarding privacy fences.
Councilman Forest Blakeman said the zoning for that area is “residential area period.”
“It is for residents to live in,” Blakeman said. “That’s why the ordinance says it’s for residents only.”
Council asked Crace if he had any issues with neighbors complaining and he said he did not and he noted that this fence was for the protection of the neighbors and children while they were at the house.
“If there ever were to be some sort of exception, that would be this,” Councilperson Angel Glass said
“If people on either side would sign a paper saying they didn’t have a problem with it, could we give them a variant?” Councilperson Mary Ellen Cormany asked.
“Until it becomes an issue, I don’t see a reason for us to make it an issue. I think we have done that with other things,” Councilman Skymr Bevens said. “We’re solving problems that don’t exist. Anything we can do for kids with special needs should be done every time we get a chance to do it. Like Angel (Glass) said, if there is ever an instance for a variance I would find this to be one.”
Council put the matter into committee to discuss the issue and come up with a resolution.
