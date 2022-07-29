Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting the third annual 5K Color Run/Walk. This year’s run is set for Saturday, Aug. 13 with registration opening at 8:30 a.m. before the race start at 10 a.m. Pictured are participants in the first annual Color Fun Run/Walk held at Waverly High School in August 2019.
The 5K Color Run will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Waverly High School Cross Country Course, located behind the school. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 10 a.m. sharp.
According to Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition president Tabitha Tong, early registration is open until August 8 and early registrants will receive a t-shirt the registration fee is $25. “This race is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Tong said.
“We’re not just about suicide prevention. It starts with mental health,” Tong said. “Because it’s known that mental health is what leads to suicide.”
The yard signs saying “you are enough” or “you are not alone” are work of the coalition’s adult committee.
In 2018, a co-worker of Tong’s brought up the idea of suicide prevention at a meeting of the drug coalition, which Tong was a member of. The idea was received well and the coalition was formed. Susan Fish, who had been affected by suicide was from Waverly, but was involved in Ross County’s coalition. ADAMH reached out to Fish, and she was chosen to be the first president of the Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition.
Another invaluable resource, according to Tong, is the 9-8-8 system.
“9-8-8 is like 9-1-1, but it’s in the sense of mental health,” Tong said. “We do not have enough mental health providers in our country. It’s a mental health lifeline, not only mental but also substance abuse. I think they have been trying for two years to implement this system.”
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website, on July 16 the U.S. transitioned the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to 988 – an easy-to-remember three-digit number for 24/7 crisis care.
The lifeline, which also links to the Veterans Crisis Line, follows a three-year joint effort by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Communications Commission, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to put crisis care more in reach for people in need.
This initiative is part of President Biden’s comprehensive strategy to address our nation’s mental health crisis, and is identified by U.S. Health and Human Services secretary Xavier Becerra as a top priority at HHS. Since January 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration has made unprecedented investments to support the 988 transition, investing $432 million to scale crisis center capacity and ensure all Americans have access to help during mental health crises.
“We need to get rid of the stigma of mental health,” Tong said. “Mental health (treatment) is lacking not only in our county and surrounding counties, but in our country.”
“We have a lot more work to do, but we are involved in the community,” Tong said. “There are still people that don’t realize Pike County has a suicide prevention coalition.”
For more information about the 5K Color Run or the Pike County Suicide Prevention Prevention Coalition, email Tong at ttong@pike-health.org.
