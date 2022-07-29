Color run returning for third year

Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting the third annual 5K Color Run/Walk. This year’s run is set for Saturday, Aug. 13 with registration opening at 8:30 a.m. before the race start at 10 a.m. Pictured are participants in the first annual Color Fun Run/Walk held at Waverly High School in August 2019.

 File Photo

The 5K Color Run will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Waverly High School Cross Country Course, located behind the school. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 10 a.m. sharp.

According to Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition president Tabitha Tong, early registration is open until August 8 and early registrants will receive a t-shirt the registration fee is $25. “This race is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Tong said.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments