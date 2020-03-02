If changing your body and life through physical fitness appeals to you, sign up for group fitness classes at the newest fitness facility in the area, TK Fitness LLC, located at 1862 Shyville Road (at “the backside” of OSU South Centers Endeavor Center, Piketon.)
Brian and Tamara Kissinger are co-owners of the veteran-owned business.
“Brian and I both served in the Air Force,” Tamara said. “I served for 21 years, and Brian served 13 years. We have served all over the world, (including) tours in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.”
Tamara’s military service inspired her to open TK Fitness LLC.
“I developed a passion for fitness while on active duty in the Air Force,” she said. “I grew up in a rural community and didn’t have access to athletics and gyms until I went in the Air Force. I started out wanting to lose a few pounds and became hooked on weight training. While in Iraq, I started doing a lot of cardio training and started running and taking boot camp classes when I returned to the states. I found that running was a way for me to escape from the everyday stress that we all face.”
Amenities available at TK Fitness include a weight room, cardio room with 23 exercise machines, and group fitness classes, such as Zumba, Strength/Cardio, and Boot Camp.
Knowledgeable instructors who focus on the health and fitness goals of patrons make TK Fitness unique, Tamara said.
TK Fitness LLC officially opened on Feb. 7, and the grand opening of the business was held on Feb. 15.
Group fitness classes are held Monday through Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. The business is open all day, every day, for members participating in cardio and weightlifting programs.
Those interested in signing up for fitness classes may do so by calling (740) 970-2254, going to TKFitnessPiketon on Facebook, or stopping by the business office at the Endeavor Center.
“Fitness is more than just trying to lose weight or looking good,” Tamara said. “Being healthy is a lifestyle. When you change your body and commit to a healthy lifestyle, it changes your life. Physical fitness boosts brain power and helps with memory development and focus. Exercise also reduces the risk of injury and shortens the healing time. Being physically fit can change your life.”
